Byamukama, Tumusiime shine as Absa Pro-Am beams light on Uganda Open

LUGAZI. The Absa Pro-Am once again proved why it is the heartbeat of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open. Held at the scenic Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club on Tuesdat, the event lived up to its billing as more than just a curtain-raiser – it was a competition that blended stakes, fun, learning, and legacy in equal measure.

While professionals sharpened their skills ahead of the 20th Uganda Professionals Open, corporate executives and other amateurs cashed in on the rare privilege of teeing off alongside seasoned campaigners.

Proper camaraderie

The atmosphere was one of shared laughs, priceless tips, and competitive spirit, underscoring the Pro-Am’s purpose: giving back to the game.

“A solid start to the week!” said Uganda’s top professional Ronald Rugumayo after his round. “The highlight was sharing insights with amateurs on course management, club selection, stance, posture, swing tempo, and rhythm, as well as navigating the challenging Lugazi Hills. Giving back to the game is what the Pro-Am is all about. Now, it’s time to focus on the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Golf Championship. The real battle begins tomorrow,” he posted on his Instagram page.

Early pay day

For the professionals, there was also serious money on the line. Absa raised its kitty to Shs10m, up by Shs2m from last year. The top five professionals led by Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa (40 points) and Vincent ‘Araali’ Byamukama (40) – a winner of the Pros Open in 2013 - cashed in, alongside amateurs such as Kenneth Tumusiime (45 points) and Darwin Angudri (41), who deservedly got decorated.

In addition, the top five amateurs and five professionals secured all-expenses-paid slots to the Magical Kenya Open Pro-Am in Nairobi next year – a priceless opportunity to rub shoulders with DP World Tour stars.

David Wandera, the Absa Bank Uganda Managing Director, underscored why the Pro-Am matters:

“I am proud to be part of this event. The beauty of the Pro-Am is that it gives amateur players a chance to compete and play alongside professional golfers, get tips, and skills from people who have been playing the game for a long time.

Empowering stories

“Winners from this tournament – specifically five amateurs and five professionals – will be sponsored by Absa to participate in the Magical Kenya Open. This is part of our mission to build a sports community and empower stories of golfers. Each one’s story matters, and the future of Ugandan golf depends on telling and supporting those stories.”

The corporate presence was equally strong as was the prize-giving delegation led by Absa Chairman Keith Kalyegira, Wandera himself, and Uganda Golf Union (UGU) President Dr Jackson Were. Byamukama’s Team MTN Momo were the winners with 114 points. Their haul included UGX 3.5m, branded golf stand bags, and Titleist balls. Other winners also took home trophies, golf shoe bags, duffel bags and water bottles.

For his hole-in-one feat on the day, Ernest Wasake was rewarded with a 100kgs bag of Lugazi Sugar and a bottle of Johnnie Walker whiskey.

ABSA BANK PRO-AM

Winning Teams

1. MTN Momo 4 – 114 points

(Pro Vincent Byamukama, Peace Hellen, Herbert Musinguzi & Ronald Pulle)

Prize: UGX 3.5m + golf stand bags.

2. Absa 8 - 107 pts c/b

(Pro Joshua Seale, Dan Twebaaze, Josephine Njoroge & Joshua Odongo)

Prize: UGX 2.5m + duffel bags & Pro V1 balls.

3. MTN Momo 2 – 107 pts

(Pro Tatenda Makunde, Kenneth Tumusiime, Maureen Nasimolo & Yunus Bbaale.

Prize: UGX 2m + shoe bags.

Top Five - Professionals

T1. Tafadzwa Nyamukondiwa 40 points

T1. Vincent Byamukama 40

T3. Silver Opio 39

T3. Joshua Seale 39

T3. Celestine Nsanzuwera 39

Top Five - Amateurs

Kenneth Tumusiime 45 points

Darwin Angudri 41

Joshua Odongo 40

Hellen Lunkuse 40