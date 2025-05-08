Captain Rukundo rings in bigger Bell deal

The 2025 edition of the Captain’s Bell Tournament is set to ring louder and more competitively thanks to a generous Shs179m sponsorship package from Absa Bank Uganda - an increment of Shs27m from last year.

Scheduled for May 15-17 at the iconic par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kitante, the tournament not only marks the ceremonial introduction of the new club captain’s team but also showcases a high level of competition, camaraderie, and community spirit.

The highlight for professional players will be the Shs20m pro kitty, part of Absa’s holistic commitment to golf development in the country.

Power of sport

“Golf has a special way of bringing people together, building friendships, and challenging us to be our best selves on and off the course,” said Michael Segwaya, Executive Director and CFO of Absa Bank Uganda, during the official sponsorship handover.

“At Absa, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and connect communities. We are proud to continue playing a role in writing the story of golf in Uganda.”

Captain Paul Charles Rukundo expressed his gratitude for the long-standing support from Absa. “For over 70 years, the Captain’s Bell Tournament has united exceptional players, colleagues, and friends,” he said.

“Our community has flourished through the unwavering support of partners like Absa Bank Uganda, whose dedication to advancing golf in Uganda is truly appreciated.”

Absa’s involvement with the tournament now stretches into its seventh consecutive year. Beyond the Captain’s Bell, the bank has consistently empowered top Ugandan golfers like Ronald Rugumayo and Joseph Cwinyaai with international exposure through events such as the Magical Kenya Open, part of the European Tour.

“As we receive this generous sponsorship, we recognise that such partnerships are essential to the success of our tournaments and the future of golf in Uganda,” Rukundo added.

This year’s edition will look to build on the legacy of past winners like Cwinya-ai, Peace Kabasweka and Rugumayo, ensuring another memorable chapter in Ugandan golf.

UGC CAPTAIN’S BELL

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Date: May 15-17

Venue: Uganda Golf Club, Kitante

Course: Par-72

Captain: Paul Charles Rukundo

Tournament Sponsor: Absa

Package: Shs179m

Pros’ Kitty: Shs20m

Former Winners

2023 Winners: Vincent Katutsi, Anne Abeja, Marvin Kibirige (Pro)

2024 Winners: Joseph Cwinya-ai, Peace Kabasweka, Ronald Rugumayo (Pro)

CAST OF UGC CAPTAINS

2024-2025: Paul Charles Rukundo

2022-23: Emmanuel Wamala

2021: Patrick Billy (RIP)

2019-20: Jackson Karyarugookwe

2017-18: Joseph Bagabo

2016: Professor A.G Kerali (RIP)

2014-15: Henry Rugamba

2012-13: Charles Katarikawe

2010-11: Okello Ocero

2008-9: Dr. Odom Okullo

2006-7: Dr. Sam Byagagaire

2004-5: Daniel Kagwe