Captain’s Bell for Wamala

Emmanuel Wamala has previously had a taste of leadership as vice-captain of Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in mid 2000s. But his new era as captain of arguably the most successful club in Uganda is destined to be a different kettle of fish with the economy open in full throttle.

Wamala has already started work but his reign tees off in earnest next week; May 4-7 with the Absa Captain’s Bell Tournament at the par-72 Kitante course.

“Absa have been with us for a long time. This is true Africanacity and it will help this game soar to greater heights,” said Wamala during the two-in-one tournament launch, that is expected to attract 40 professionals and over 200 amateur golfers including corporates, in Kampala yesterday.

Rewarding partnership

“Captain’s Bell is a flagship tourney held to usher in a new management team every year. We look forward to a successful event. I am so excited about this partnership as it breeds more support for the fraternity.”

For Mumba Kalifungwa, the Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, the sponsorship is not a one-off for the Captain’s Bell but it’s a launch that will culminate into many other sporting partnerships.

“We have enjoyed a truly rewarding partnership with UGC and look forward to develop the game in Uganda. Our partnership is a testament to how important this club, game and tournament is to us as a bank,” said Kalifungwa as he unveiled a Shs57.8m package that includes a Shs10m kitty for the professionals.

“Through the years, we have sponsored golf. We took the 10 best amateurs from the Absa Bank Uganda Open Pro-Am to Nairobi for the Magical Kenya Open and we will sponsor the Pro-Am again this year. We will also take the top five amateurs and five pros from Uganda to Kenya this year.

“We have also sponsored the English Premier League and given our fans an experience to interact with their stars like Jay Jay Okocha. We also sponsored Team Uganda to the Olympics last year. We want to promote the spirit of togetherness to build resolute athletes.” Only 10 professionals will partake in the sharing of the kitty at stake.

