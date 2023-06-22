Cfao Motors boosts Entebbe’s par-3s

Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) chairman Jacob Byamukama doesn’t often speak much. When he does, he wants to walk his talk.



A flurry of sponsors has continued trekking to EGC since the beginning of his tenure, and notwithstanding efforts by any of the past chairmen.



On Thursday, EGC announced a new partnership with CFAO Motors and insurance partners Afrisafe as new sponsors for the club’s two biggest events.



The Shs1b-prized MTN Monthly Tee and knockout Match-play Challenge competitions will now see new prizes unveiled for the hole-in-one contests.



“One thing that is key is that when you have a prize like a hole-in-one, it increases the excitement, it increases the value,” remarked Byamukama after a two-year deal was announced.



A part of the sponsorship will be in cash from an annual package of Shs40m, according to Cfao’s marketing manager Isaac Tegule.



“We are excited to announce a unique partnership and it is one we’ve been working on for a long time,” said Tegule.



“This is a chance to nourish the relationship with key clientele through physical activity and social networking. It’s a perfect place to engage with our clients beyond the transactional day-to-day business. Entebbe has a rich blend of members,” he added.



Beginning this weekend's during the Monthly Tee, a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross has been put on offer for the thrilling hole-in-one prize via a selected par-3 Hole on East Africa’s oldest golf course.



Entebbe has five par-3s Holes No.2, No.6, No.8, No.12 and No.16 from a while the car prize could be placed. This prize car is a compact SUV and was presented at the unveiling before the parties signed a partnership.



“It is possible to win it and a place like Entebbe is where you want to do it,” added Byamukama, flanked by Entebbe’s captain Serwano Walusimbi.



A field of more than 100 players is expected to tee-off Saturday.



