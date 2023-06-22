Cfao Motors boosts Entebbe’s par-3s

Brand new. CFAO Motors Marketing Manager Isaac Tegule (L) shows off a brand-new Toyota Starlet 2023r to be won by lucky golfers who sink a hole-in-one at the Singleton Matchplay Challenge and MTN Monthly Tee to the Entebbe club captain Serwano Walusimbi (C) and chairman Jacob Byamukama during the announcement of the two-year partnership with Entebbe Golf Club at CFAO head office yesterday. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO
 

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

The Shs1b-prized MTN Monthly Tee and knockout Match-play Challenge competitions will now see new prizes unveiled for the hole-in-one contests.
 

Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) chairman Jacob Byamukama doesn’t often speak much. When he does, he wants to walk his talk. 
 
A flurry of sponsors has continued trekking to EGC since the beginning of his tenure, and notwithstanding efforts by any of the past chairmen.
 
On Thursday, EGC announced a new partnership with CFAO Motors and insurance partners Afrisafe as new sponsors for the club’s two biggest events.
 
The Shs1b-prized MTN Monthly Tee and knockout Match-play Challenge competitions will now see new prizes unveiled for the hole-in-one contests.
 
“One thing that is key is that when you have a prize like a hole-in-one, it increases the excitement, it increases the value,” remarked Byamukama after a two-year deal was announced.
 
A part of the sponsorship will be in cash from an annual package of Shs40m, according to Cfao’s marketing manager Isaac Tegule.  
 
“We are excited to announce a unique partnership and it is one we’ve been working on for a long time,” said Tegule. 
 
“This is a chance to nourish the relationship with key clientele through physical activity and social networking. It’s a perfect place to engage with our clients beyond the transactional day-to-day business. Entebbe has a rich blend of members,” he added.
 
Beginning this weekend's during the Monthly Tee, a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross has been put on offer for the thrilling hole-in-one prize via a selected par-3 Hole on East Africa’s oldest golf course.
 
Entebbe has five par-3s Holes No.2, No.6, No.8, No.12 and No.16 from a while the car prize could be placed. This prize car is a compact SUV and was presented at the unveiling before the parties signed a partnership. 
 
“It is possible to win it and a place like Entebbe is where you want to do it,” added Byamukama, flanked by Entebbe’s captain Serwano Walusimbi.
 
A field of more than 100 players is expected to tee-off Saturday.
 
 

