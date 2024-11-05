Charged Okwong wins Entebbe Open

Titus Okwong is enjoying a purple-patch in the top ranks of amateur golf in East Africa.

Since returning from the USA a few years ago, he has fought to regain his mojo but now in a space of two weeks, Okwong has won two tournaments on the bounce.

Days after winning the 54-hole stroke-play Kericho Tea Fields Championship by two shots in Kenya, Okwong powered to a late charge and thereby winning the amateur gross category of the Stanbic Entebbe Golf Open.

An attack mode comprising birdie, eagle, par, bogey, par on the last five holes during the final round at the par-71 course set him apart from the rest of the field by a stroke, winning the 54-hole contest with a best aggregate score of eight-over 221 gross.

“I feel great, confident, I should say,” said Okwong, who last won at the Equity Open in Fort Portal at the start of the year.

In Entebbe, Okwong trailed throughout the showpiece and on Saturday, he was four shots adrift in the pressure comprising Peter Tumusiime, Samuel Bazaale and Joseph Kasozi.

Ironically, teeing off at the par-5 Hole No.15, the quartet together with Abdallah Kakooza, who was in the second pressure group ahead on the short par-3 No.16, were all tied in the lead.

Then Okwong, who had struggled to putt all day, struck the eagle over 10ft which sent a chill down the spines of the rest, thereby sealing the title and a cash prize of Shs2m.

2024 STANBIC ENTEBBE GOLF OPEN

GROSS AMATEURS FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Titus Okwong (UGA) 76 72 73 221 +8

T2 Peter Tumusiime (UGA) 76 72 74 222 +9

T2 Samuel Bazaale (UGA) 78 71 73 222 +9

T4 Joseph Kasozi (UGA) 73 75 75 223 +10

T4 Michael Tumusiime (UGA 77 76 70 223 +10

T4 Abdallah Kakooza (UGA) 71 78 74 223 +10





SUBSIDIARY RESULTS - LADIES

GROUP A

Bridget Basiima 73 nett

Maxi Byenkya 74 nett

GROUP B

Jennifer Opio 69 nett

Josephine Babirye 74 nett

MEN

GROUP B

Elly Mukasa 67 nett (c/b)

Emmanuel Dricille 67 nett (c/b)

GROUP C

Kenneth Kiddu 67 nett

Jacob Byamukama 70 nett

NEAREST TO PIN

L: Harsshitta Loganathan

M: Ram Shaban

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Peace Hellen