Clinical Gaita bags Akope Challenge

Rodell Gaita’s stance in the professional golfing space is growing. The public secret is that he boasts of a very high mental strength.

In great part, that came in handy for Gaita as he held onto his two-shot advantage to clinch the title at the second Deo Akope Challenge Golf Championship in Entebbe at the weekend.

Gaita, who won the Entebbe Open back in November, returned to the par-71 course and even produced more lethal golf, winning the Challenge with an aggregate score eight-under 205 after 54 holes.

His final round of two-under 69 delivered the icing on the cake on Saturday in front of a relatively small gallery before Entebbe Club trustee Kiryowa Kiwanuka handed him the trophy at the 18th green.

“It’s feel nice to win again,” said Gaita moments after he wore the tournament’s orange jacket from 2024 winner David Kamulindwa. Kamulindwa dressed Gaita, a norm similar to the green jacket worn by winners at the Masters played at Augusta National in the USA.

“It’s a combination of so many things. I would like to thank my wife. She’s been a sole supporter in this thing and my sponsor has pushed me in so many different ways,” he stated.

This is his third pro tournament victory at Entebbe in a space of 19 months. “The course loves me, I like it too,” he reacted with a smile.

At the start of last month, Gaita and his caddie were left crestfallen after they were beaten to the biggest share of the kitty by Herman Deco Mutebi during the Pearl of Africa (Poa) Golf Series leg in Entebbe. And there was homework to do thereafter.

“We lost an event two months ago. There was a misunderstanding and we went back to discuss,” he said. Gaita did not find it easy though.

He conceded three bogeys in the first four holes on Saturday and the title seemed to be sliding out of his palms.

Yet, when he charged to card five birdies in a space of eight holes, the rest of the pressure group comprising Kamulindwa, Grace Kasango and Davis Kato never reacted in equal measure.

“There is pressure behind swinging that ball, I calmed down,” he said of the beginning before the charge at par-5 Hole No.7. “I didn’t find the course easy, I was just creating many more chances.

“I had good competitors but I had the luck. My competitors didn’t create more chances and I won in my zone,” added the man who desires to scale new pro golf heights outside Uganda.

Gaita shot 70 but he trailed Day One leader Kato by three shots and when he fired five-under 66 on Friday, he assumed the championship’s lead with a two-shot margin which he never relinquished.

On Saturday, he fired birdies at Holes No.7, par-4 No.9, par-5 No.11, par-3 No.12 and par-4 No.14 which just set him apart.

The lanky Kasango finished second on an aggregate six-under 207 after a final round of three-under 68. Marvin Kibirige, Kamulidwa and Kato tied in third place on two-under 211.

2025 DEO AKOPE CHALLENGE

PROFESSIONALS FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Rodell Gaita 70 66 69 205 -8

2 Grace Kasango 68 71 68 207 -6

T3 Marvin Kibirige 69 71 71 211 -2

T3 David Kamulindwa 69 69 73 211 -2

T3 Davis Kato 67 71 73 211 -2

T6 Fred Wanzala 70 70 75 215 +2

T6 Samuel O. Kato 71 73 71 215 +2

T6 Abraham Ainamani 69 76 70 215 +2

9 Herman D. Mutebi 74 71 71 216 +3

10 Tom Jingo 77 70 73 220 +7

GROSS AMATEUR MEN’S FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Lawrence Walakira 71 73 71 215 +2

2 Joseph Kasozi 73 69 76 218 +5

3 Reagan Akena 77 74 70 221 +8

4 Elton Thembo 79 74 70 223 +10

5 Godfrey Kambale 76 71 77 224 +11

GROSS AMATEUR LADIES’ FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Gloria Mbaguta 75 77 79 231 +18

2 Meron Kyomugisha 78 78 77 233 +20

3 Martha Babirye 79 74 84 237 +24

4 Joyce Kisembo 83 83 80 246 +33