Clinical Kirarira sweeps Entebbe field

Saidi Kirarira only needed to return to his basics to bounce back and claim his biggest golf victory ever at Entebbe Club.

The handicap 12 was no match for the field after he returned a score of 62 nett to emerge as overall winner of the September leg of the Entebbe Monthly Tee tournament by MTN on Saturday.

“I feel great of course that my game has improved, and that’s golf for you! The urge to play better than yesterday is a constant factor,” Kirarira told this paper.

Kirarira had seemed to switch off from golf after he was eliminated from the Entebbe Match-play Challenge tournament back in May until he faced a reality check.

“I had never visited the range since getting eliminated from the Match-play in May,” Kirarira narrated. “So last weekend was a bad day of golfing for me, I returned a gross of 100.

“I would blame fatigue but certainly my game was poor. I decided not to play midweek and visited the range again for three consecutive days especially in the late evenings after work. I worked on my swing and putting.”

And the results from practicing the basics did not take long to show. “My driver improved greatly, and putting. Never did I putt more than two times,” he said.

Kirarira had a shaky start in company of Charles Kabunga and Luwum Adoch but he made four birdies in the round; at the greens of Holes par-3 No.8, par-3 No.12, par-4 No.13 and the long par-5 No.18.

He however had started with a double-bogey on par-5 Hole No.1 and there was a tough triple-bogey on par-4 Hole No.17.

“On No.1, my driver went to the trees far left. I came out for two. Hit my hybrid to the apron. Chunked it to the fence, on and putted twice. My body was still warming up.

“On No.17, my tee-shot was the worst of the day. I tried to draw and went to the trees above the road. I came out for three and was on the green for five before double putting,” Kirarira added.

Nothing however, can stop him from celebrating his first-ever overall clubhouse victory.

ENTEBBE MTN MONTHLY TEE

SEPTEMBER QUARTERLY TEE RESULTS

Overall Winner: Saidi Kirarira 62 nett

Guest Winner: James Okema 72 nett

Seniors Winner (55+): Charles Kabunga 71 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Richard Oloka 71 nett

B: Nicholas Kebba 69 nett

C: Richard Mugisha 64 nett

LADIES

A: Jovia Tugume 68 nett