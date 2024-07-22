Consistent Otile wins Entebbe’s July Mug

Morgan Otile admits he is enjoying a purple patch. His golf has been top notch this month.

But he did not think of a bountiful harvest. On Saturday, Otile floored the field at Entebbe Club to emerge as overall winner of the MTN July Monthly Tee tournament.

Playing off handicap 18, Otile returned an unmatched score of 64 nett, more than enough to spark off his weekend of ecstasy.

“I have been posting good scores for the last three weekends, it’s just a good season for me,” ever-jolly Otile said.

His scorecard however took him by surprise. “The round was good. I hoped I would win but I didn’t think I would win by that magnitude,” said the former chairman of Jinja Club.

Morgan Otile at the Entebbe MTN Golf Tee in Entebbe. PHOTOS/EDDIE CHICCO

Otile produced one sweet birdie on the day - on the green of the par-3 Hole No.16 after a lovely tee-shot. The man who has been playing golf for 15 years had accompanied that with seven pars.

Only the triple-bogey on par-4 Hole No.5 and a double-bogey on par-5 Hole No.11 could have caused alarm for Nkumba’s Sunset Hotel and Catering Services managing director.

Otile’s playing partner Dan Kajungu won men’s Group B category with a score of 70 nett off handicap 18.

ENTEBBE MTN JULY MONTHLY TEE

TOURNAMENT WINNERS

Overall Winner: Morgan Otile 64 nett

Seniors Winner (55+): Richard Mucunguzi 73 nett

Guest Winner: Kaowen Ou 63 nett

GROUP WINNERS

GROUP A: Paul Kalemba 68 nett

GROUP B: Dan Kajungu 70 nett