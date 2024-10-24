Cricketer-Cum-Golfer Kebba claims first major victory at MTN Monthly Tee

Nicholas Kebba was born to swing. A renowned cricketer with Tornado Bees, Kebba claimed his first overall victory at the MTN Monthly Tee, held at the challenging par-71 Entebbe Golf Club course on October 19.

This win marks a significant milestone for Kebba, who has been competing seriously in golf since 2021. His consistent focus and recent form have propelled him to this maiden victory, edging out Group B winner Robery Ejiku on countback in a thrilling contest.

Kebba, playing off handicap 15, posted 68 nett to claim the overall winner's prize, and acknowledged that while his performance was strong, it could have been even better had he avoided a few mistakes on the front nine. Despite these minor setbacks, he made crucial adjustments to his game that led to his success, especially his decision to tee off with a 6-iron on holes 3, 7, and 15.

Iron powerplay

"I implemented all the tweaks needed to improve a few aspects of my game," Kebba said. "The strategy of using a 6-iron off the tee gave me consistent 200-yard drives with guaranteed fairway landings, which made a big difference."

This victory is more than just a personal milestone for Kebba—it's a symbol of his growing ambitions in the sport. Having previously won group category gongs, this is his first overall win, and it has set the stage for what he hopes will be a rapid rise in his golfing career.

"I want to be at the top of the Order of Merit," Kebba shared, referring to his aspirations of climbing the rankings. "That can only be achieved if I keep my focus as I have done in the past two months. I am also aiming to be a single-figure handicap by the start of the new year."

Kebba’s progress in recent months has been notable, as he has already dropped his handicap from 18 to 14 in just two months. His drive to improve, coupled with his natural athleticism honed through his cricket background, positions him as a golfer to watch in future events.

The MTN Monthly Tee October edition also saw winners in various categories, including Richard Oloka (69 nett) in the men’s Group A and Raymond Ekwamu (69) in the men’s Group C. Esther Aganyira was the best lady with 71 nett, Charles Kabungu topped the Seniors Winner category of 55 years and above with 72 nett countback and Dennis Kawalya scooped the guest prize after shooting 71 nett countback.

MTN Monthly Tee – October

Overall Winner

Nicholas Kebbe 68 nett c/b

Group winners – Men

A: Richard Oloka 69 nett

B: Robert Ejiku 68

C: Raymond Ekwamu 69

Top Lady: Esther Aganyira 71

Seniors Winner (55+ years)

Charles Kabunga 72 nett c/b

Guest Winner