Cwinya-ai, Kabasweka dominate President's Cup
What you need to know:
The overall winner of the President's Cup in the subsidiary category was Joseph Louis Luyima who returned 45 points. He went home with a trophy, a JW Gold Reserve bottle and a Stanbic Bank Gift Pack.
Joseph Cwinya-ai seized the initiative early. And he never let it slip at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa. Despite Andrew Ssekibejja's best efforts, including a magnificent eagle on the par-5 13th, destiny always seemed to be with the national team captain.
Cwinya-ai finished the match on the 16th hole to prevail 3&2 and in so doing became the first men's gross amateur match play champion of the President's Cup.
"This tournament is going to be a permanent one on the calendar of the Uganda Golf Union," the President of Uganda Golf Union (UGU), Dr Jackson Were, reaffirmed in his speech.
"Even when I step down from the Presidency, the President's Cup will continue because we believe that it is founded on solid grounds and will enrich the golf spectrum."
Cwinya-ai, to reach the final, had beaten Joseph Reagan Akena in his semi-final duel in the early morning of Friday while Ssekibejja earned a walkover after Titus Okwong failed to show up on the tee box in time. But when the final teed off, Cwinya-ai showed no signs of fatigue.
In fact, the pressure appeared to weigh down on Ssekibejja as the home favourite.
In the women's final, overwhelming favourite Peace Kabasweka re-staked her claim as the country's best female amateur golfer with a commanding victory over the gutsy Meron Kyomugisha. Kabasweka closed the game on the 16th to win 4&2.
For her efforts, she walked away with Shs700,000. Cwinya-ai, meanwhile, left Kigo Shs1.2m richer.
The Guest of Honour, Amos Nzeyi, thanked the support that the private sector and government has extended towards the growth of golf and sports tourism in the country.
Nzeyi, who played in a four-ball that had Dr Kato Sebbaale, Kin Kariisa and Dr Were, appreciated the involvement of visiting golfers from Rwanda and Kenya, who took part in the President's Cup. Many of them competed in the Muema Challenge on Saturday.
Present at the function were the immediate past President of the Uganda Golf Union, Moses Matsiko, and the man he replaced, Innocent Kihika.