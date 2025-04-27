Cwinya-ai, Kabasweka dominate President's Cup

Joseph Cwinya-ai seized the initiative early. And he never let it slip at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa. Despite Andrew Ssekibejja's best efforts, including a magnificent eagle on the par-5 13th, destiny always seemed to be with the national team captain.



Cwinya-ai finished the match on the 16th hole to prevail 3&2 and in so doing became the first men's gross amateur match play champion of the President's Cup.



"This tournament is going to be a permanent one on the calendar of the Uganda Golf Union," the President of Uganda Golf Union (UGU), Dr Jackson Were, reaffirmed in his speech.

"Even when I step down from the Presidency, the President's Cup will continue because we believe that it is founded on solid grounds and will enrich the golf spectrum."



Cwinya-ai, to reach the final, had beaten Joseph Reagan Akena in his semi-final duel in the early morning of Friday while Ssekibejja earned a walkover after Titus Okwong failed to show up on the tee box in time. But when the final teed off, Cwinya-ai showed no signs of fatigue.



In fact, the pressure appeared to weigh down on Ssekibejja as the home favourite.

Peace Kabasweka. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

In the women's final, overwhelming favourite Peace Kabasweka re-staked her claim as the country's best female amateur golfer with a commanding victory over the gutsy Meron Kyomugisha. Kabasweka closed the game on the 16th to win 4&2.