Cwinya-ai, Tumusiime shine in Kilelesi series

National team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai carded nine birdies in an impressive round of 67 to emerge winner of this week’s Kilelesi Golf Series at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club at Kitante.

The round was an ideal warm-up for the Toro-born golfer who is in Zimbabwe to represent the country in the All-Africa Team Golf Championship in Bulawayo.

Cwinya-ai’s card also had a double-bogey on the dreaded stroke index 1 hole 12 and a bogey but otherwise it was a day in which he struck the ball clean and putted as good as he can be. It is a known public secret that he possesses one of the best putting strokes in the game.

“I felt good about my game today,” Cwinya-ai told Daily Monitor. “Of course it helped that we are in camp with the national team so my mindset was to try and compete like I intend to in Bulawayo in the coming week.”

He birdied holes 4, 5, 7, 9, 11 before sinking three in succession on 13, 14 and 15. He closed the round with another red score on 18.

Yet while Cwinya-ai’s win is something that is close to routine on the calendar, special mention ought to be made for amateur Peter Tumusiime who finished an impressive joint-second tied with Noah Waibi.

It was Tumusiime’s best performance in the Kilelesi Golf Series this year, and he expects better days ahead.

“I have been knocking on the day and I will continue knocking,” Tumusiime, who has an eagle on the par 5 eighth, remarked. “I finished second and I am happy, but I want to win one of the series to measure my development mentally and physically.”

Next in the Kilelesi Golf Series will be a tournament in Entebbe next week. It was, however, a rough day for the professionals. Their best representatives were Philip Kasozi and Ronald Otile who both shot 70.

At one stage, Kasozi was cruising. He finished no.11 five-under but a double-bogey on hole 12 set him back. Vincent Araali Byamukama shot 74, Abraham Ainamani 77 and Deo Akope 78.

Started in February, the Kilelesi Golf Series have been popular and competitive. Played by amateurs and professionals, their organization has intensified the golf calendar by creating events for the country’s top golfers.

Observers are predicting a busier 2025 calendar with Kilelesi in advanced talks with sponsors who want to support their cause.

In December, they will hold a grand three-day competition to be played in Entebbe and Uganda Golf Club.

Final leaderboard

Joseph Cwinya-ai – 67

Peter Tumusiime – 68

Noah Waibi – 68

Hassan Kiyemba – 69

Philip Kasozi – 70

Ronald Otile – 70