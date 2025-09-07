Cwinyaai fights to second Open title

LUGAZI. There is pretty little in life which has come easy for Joseph Cwinyaai. The national amateur golf team captain is a fighter.

His never-say-die attitude was only amplified at the par-71 Lugazi Golf Hills & Country Club in Buikwe at the weekend.

Cwinyaai had hoped to win his second Uganda Amateur Golf Open title immediately after his first gong won in 2021.

That wait only ended on Saturday evening at dusk when he fought out of the shadow of solid Zambian Dominic ‘Zander’ Musonda beat a field of 70 players to win the 84th Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open title.

“I am happy,” Cwinyaai said in an interview moments after receiving his trophy from Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Jackson Were in the company of Johnnie Walker’s Francis Kirabira.

“It being a hard course, this is the hardest Open I have won. The hills, the greens, even these scores,” he said with thanks to a bag of experience picked from winning the Victoria Cup in Kenya, and competing at the Magical Kenya Open and the Africa Amateur Golf Championships in South Africa.

Last year, Cwinyaai was left in disbelief after he missed a putt for par on the last hole at Entebbe, losing the Open to Lugazi’s Reagan Akena and he was happy to earn his revenge at this long course with much thanks to his caddie Hadija Nampijja.

“Last year, we lost by a shot to Reagan Akena. She (Nampijja) cried for a whole day. I am glad with the perseverance she’s gone through. I am glad we’ve made it. This win is dedicated to her,” he said.

“The course suited my style. I had a practice round of four days. It’s not friendly to someone who is new. The more you play it, the easier it is.”

Akena this time battled a wobbly opening round to finish fifth on 288.

Four years ago at Entebbe Club, Cwinyaai won the Open after coming from four shots behind title holder Kenyan John Lejirma at the beginning of the closing round.

To add, Cwinyaai was still mourning the death of his father Seargent Samson Keuber Palyel who had passed away four months prior.

In Lugazi, Cwinyaai had trailed Musonda by a shot or two for the first 54 holes before he produced a closing round of four-under 67 for a best aggregate score of 10-under 274 gross to beat the latter by three shots.

The title conversation of the Open in Lugazi was reduced to Cwinyaai and Musonda quickly by half-way stage of the championship as they held a seven-shot lead over the rest of the pack.

Going into the final round, Musonda held a two-shot advantage over Cwinyaai. With eight holes complete, Cwinyaai had closed out that gap with birdies on par-4 Holes No.2 and No.6.

For Musonda, who was dealing with something new - a growing partisan gallery - he had bogeyed the par-4 Hole No.1 and then recovered to birdie the par-4 Hole No.4.

Cwinyaai assumed the lead and confidence with a birdie on the par-3 Hole No.9. “I am good when I am chasing. The birdie on No.9 was the most important,” he reacted.

But the championship and duel seemed to end at the par-5 Hole No.10 when Musonda contested his second shot with the tournament referee Edwin Tumusiime.

Tumusiime informed Musonda he had gone out of bounds (OB) near the fence therefore a penalty stroke under golf Rule 18 and playing the original ball from where the previous stroke was made but the player challenged the decision.

“I had some issues with the referee, I just wanted to stop playing golf. Thanks to my caddie, he told me to just finish the round,” a seemingly displeased Musonda reacted.

“As far as I am concerned, there’s a ditch there and many people were saying my ball was on the fairway and I have never seen a ball on the fairway yet it is out of bounds,” said the 22-year-old.

The gallery maintained the perception that Musonda was right, even if his ball, according to referees including Paul Nsereko, insist his ball laid beyond the stakes despite being playable.

“In golf, rules are rules. What the officials were following were R&A rules. May be, it could have been in my favor but I was leading by a shot,” Cwinyaai ruled out any murmured favours from the gallery.

Musonda’s exchange with Tumusiime forced a delay but the rest of the pressure group; Cwinyaai, Abdul Kakeeto and Lugazi’s darling Anthony Otukei continued. Cwinyaai birdied it to go two shots ahead.

Eventually, Musonda accepted and conceded a double-bogey, thereby falling five strokes adrift of Cwinyaai with eight holes to go. “It affected me until Hole No.18. I was just playing to finish. I wasn’t even taking time because I was frustrated,” Musonda stated.

Musonda reacted on the course, birding the par-5 Hole No.11 and reducing his deficit by one but, the Nkana Golf Club player was undone by missed putts, making a bogey on the par-5 Hole No.16 and despite making a birdie and Cwinyaai bogeying the par-4 Hole No.18, little mattered.

CAST OF UGANDA AMATEUR OPEN WINNERS



2025: Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA)

2024: Reagan Akena (UGA)

2023: Godfrey Nsubuga (UGA)

2022: Andrew Ssekibejja (UGA)

2021: Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA)

2020: John Lejirma (KEN)