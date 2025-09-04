Cwinyaai fires 68, closes in on Zambian Musonda

LUGAZI. At halfway stage, it is clear only Joseph Cwinyaai can mathematically stop Zambian Dominic Musonda.

The two players are a stroke apart at the top of the leaderboard after Day Two action of the 84th Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Golf Open at the Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club in Buikwe.

Musonda shot two-under 69 to maintain his lead at an aggregate eight-under after 36 holes but it was halved after 2021 winner Cwinyaai fired the day’s best round of four-under 68.

The pair is seven strokes ahead of the rest of the park with Abdul Kakeeto at level-par overall in third while title holder and Lugazi home boy Reagan Akena is tied 16th overall but 16 strokes behind Musonda.

Unlike Wednesday, Musonda yesterday relied on his longer shots. “My swing was on point compared to yesterday but I just struggled a bit on the putting green,” he said after a round comprising four birdies at the par-3 Hole No.3, par-4 Hole No.4, par-5 Hole No.7 and par-4 Hole No.18.

Even if he had 10 straight pars, the 22-year-old had bogeys on the par-4 Holes No.2 and No.6. “So the only strategy I used today was that I was just hitting fairways, green and then two putts. Luckily on No.18, I had one putt. If I can maintain the way I played today, I am definitely going to do it,” added Musonda.

In the past 15 editions, only two non-Ugandans have won this Open title, Kenyans Daniel Nduva in 2019 and John Lejirma in 2021.

As it stands, Cwinyaai is keen on maintaining that but with some work to do over the remaining 36 holes until dusk tomorrow.

The man from Tooro Golf Club had a tough start with a bogey on the opening par-4 Hole No.1 but recovered to birdie on the sixth green and three more in the last four holes.

“It was a poor start for me on the first three holes. My putting wasn’t good,” said Cwinyaai.

He is however happy to be chasing a shot amid Musonda’s finesse. “We shall be with the leader in the pressure group, it’s man to man in the last two rounds.

“I am approaching round three and four with experience, with five years now playing in the pressure group. This tournament has to stay home. And that is what I am going to do,” he added.

Last year, Cwinyaai putted for bogey on the last hole and surrendered the Open title to Akena at the Entebbe Club. He hopes to bury that memory in Lugazi.

84TH JW UGANDA AMATEUR GOLF OPEN

DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1 Dominic Musonda (ZAM) 65 69 134 -8

2 Joseph Cwinyaai (UGA) 67 68 135 -7

3 Abdul Kakeeto (UGA) 70 72 142 E

T4 Elton Thembo (UGA) 70 73 143 +1

T4 Ibrahim Ssemakula (UGA) 72 71 143 +1

6 Peter Tumusiime (UGA) 71 74 145 +3

T7 Derrick Musana (UGA) 73 73 146 +4

T7 Peter Mayende (UGA) 75 71 146 +4

T7 Anthony Otukei (UGA) 76 70 146 +4