Cwinyaai has last laugh at Uganda Open

For long spell, lifting the 80th Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open at the par-71 Entebbe Club seemed to be an impossible task for Joseph Cwinyaai.

He had trailed by five or four shots toward and past the halfway stage of the show and understandably, human nature had pushed many write him off by the time defending champion Kenyan John Lejirma led going into the final day.

But Cwinyaai fashioned the class of a champion to emerge from the shadows and clinch the Open title by three shots after near-perfect final round of three-under 68 on Saturday.

“This has been a wonderful journey,” a thrilled Cwinyaai, after finishing with an aggregate score of 287 gross over 72 holes, said upon picking his trophy from Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Moses Matsiko and Uganda Breweries Limited Supply Chain director Alfred Balikagira.

In the previous three editions, the handicap +2 player had come so near with fifth (2018) and two fourth-place (2019 and 2020) finishes. But sensing how far he had come, the pundits’ local favourite did not have room to look over spilled milk especially after he had struggled with club selection in the opening rounds of 75 and 73.

“It has been knocking on the door for the past three years,” he said.“I dedicate this to my late father [Samson Palyel who passed away four months ago], and Ronald Otile who spoke to me before the final round.”

“I had to first set my pace because I have always lost it on Day One. On Day Two, I was five shots off the lead but I shot two shots better with 73 but I was chasing six strokes on Day Three.

Holding in the pressure

The national team captain Cwinyaai hails from Pakwach but he has lived the last 18 years in Fort Portal since his father, who was a Police sergeant, was shifted from Nsambya Police Barracks.

By flashing marks of brilliance with the clubs to hold off the pressure group of Lejirma, Zambian teenager Chanda Bwembya and Namulonge club’s Marvin Kibirige, Cwinyaai not only ended Kenya’s 812-day hold of the title but he is now the third man from Tooro Club to lift the coveted Open.

“Lejirma beat me in the pressure group last year because of my mistakes. I didn’t want to shame my country this time round and I had to show my players how it was it was done,” he said.

After both secured birdies at par-4 Hole No.13, Cwinyaai appeared to have won the Open under the shadows of the pine canopy at par-4 Hole No.14.

His tee-shot flew all the way to the green just 12 feet away from the white flag, upping the decibels of the partisan gallery. As his competitors approached with second shots, he was literally relaxed as he chewed a yellow banana.

The victory will give Cwinyaai a deserved gift ahead of his 27th birthday tomorrow but more importantly, it’s a proper dusk to his amateur career as he looks to join the professional ranks next year.

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1.Joseph Cwinyaai UGA 75 73 71 68 287

2.John Lejirma KEN 75 71 69 75 290

3.Tom Jingo UGA 76 75 69 71 291

3.C. Bwembya ZAM 72 72 73 74 291

5.Marvin Kibirige UGA 72 75 71 74 292

6.Bulhan Matovu UGA 71 74 75 73 293

7.James Koto UGA 76 75 70 73 294

8.Denis Asaba UGA 77 71 73 74 295

9.Ibrahim Aliga UGA 75 73 73 75 296