Cwinyaai hopes for better after Uganda's Kigali finish

Uganda’s national amateur golf team secured a consolidation second spot finish at the Africa Region IV Championship held at the refurbished Kigali Golf Resort & Villas in Nyarutarama, Rwanda.

Despite finishing second behind the dominant Kenyan team, Uganda captain Joseph Cwinyaai believes the experience will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming All Africa Golf Teams Championship in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe from October 27-November 2.

Kenya, with an impressive team led by East Africa’s top-ranked amateur Michael Karanja, won their third straight title with a commanding total of 841 strokes, 34 ahead of Uganda’s 875. Hosts Rwanda completed the podium, finishing third with a score of 899.

Speaking after the tournament, Cwinyaai acknowledged Kenya’s superiority but was optimistic about Uganda’s future. “The team that won, Kenya, was far more experienced than us, and their victory was truly deserved. Players like Adel Balala, John Lejirma, and Karanja are seasoned competitors, and beating them was always going to be tough for us, especially with two rookies in our squad,” said Cwinyaai, referencing teammates Ibrahim Ssemakula and Joseph Kasozi, who were playing their first senior international tournaments.

Future aspects

Cwinyaai, who led from the front with an impressive score of five-under over the four rounds, believes the exposure gained by the younger players will benefit the team going forward. “This was a valuable learning experience for Ssemakula and Kasozi, and even though their results showed they struggled, it will serve them well in the future.”

The captain highlighted the need for more international experience to compete with the region’s best. “For Uganda to improve, we need more exposure. If you look at the Kenya Amateur events and their golf courses, they toughen any player. Lugazi and Serena in Uganda have similar courses, but access is limited. With more exposure to international tournaments, we will catch up and become a team to beat.”

Despite Uganda’s efforts, Kenya’s Karanja was the standout performer of the tournament, finishing with a 12-under-par total score of 276, including a brilliant final-round of 66. Uganda’s Cwinyaai finished second individually with a score of 283 (-5), while his teammate Joseph Reagan Akena, also performed well, finishing fifth with a one-under-par total.

Looking ahead

Lejirma, Kenya’s captain, praised his team’s focus and resilience in the tournament. “This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Winning this championship is an honour, and I believe our focus, ability to adapt to challenges, and strong team support set us apart,” Lejirma told Golf Score Kenya.

Looking ahead, Cwinyaai is already focused on the All Africa Golf Teams Championships in Zimbabwe, set to take place in just over three weeks. “We move on as Team Uganda and look forward to Zimbabwe. We want to do better than we did in 2022, where we finished last. We’re aiming for a turnaround, and with some changes to the squad, we’ll be ready to challenge the best.”

National team coach Flavia Namakula is expected to make changes ahead of Zimbabwe, with Elton Thembo likely to join the squad. Uganda last won the Africa Region IV Championship in 2019, and Cwinyaai remains hopeful that his team can return to winning ways soon. “A second-place finish is not bad, but we want to win. We dedicate this result to the Uganda Golf Union and National Council of Sports for their continued support,” he concluded.

AFRICA REGION IV GOLF CHAMPS

How They Finished

1. Kenya 841 gross

2. Uganda 875

3. Rwanda 899

4. Mauritius 906

5. Seychelles 906

6. Ethiopia 994





AFRICA REGION IV GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2018 (Nyali, Mombasa, Kenya): Uganda

2019 (Bujumbura, Burundi): Uganda

2020: Not held (Covid-19)

2021: Not held (Covid-19)

2022 (Serena Kigo, Uganda): Kenya

2023 (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia): Kenya

2024 (Kigali, Rwanda): Kenya