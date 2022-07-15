Cwinyaai leads charge on Day One of Zone IV

On a day when Uganda needed its leader to fire the first shot, captain Joseph Cwinyaai stepped up to the plate to ensure early control on the ongoing three-day Zone IV Golf championship.

The handicap four golfer fired two brilliant rounds at the Serena golf resort in Kigo yesterday. He returned scores of level-par 72 in the morning and one-under 71 in the afternoon.

The Tooro golf club-bred golfer in the six-team event helped Uganda accumulate a gross score of449 after a gruelling 36 holes. That morning card had six birdies, feasting on holes 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 17.

Cwinyaai, the reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion, went gaga in the afternoon sun with three birdies on holes 2, 9, 17 and an eagle on number 8. “Today was not bad. In fact, it was good,” a sweaty Cwinyaai said. “The wind was moderate. We have been training here for three days and got used to the wind. We hope to have the lead after the 72 holes.”

There’s another long 36 holes to come today. The format will switch to match-play tomorrow before the crowning ceremony.

Godfrey Nsubuga posted a one-over 73 to start then added a 77. The hosts, seeking a third straight regional crown, took an early lead with 3.0 points at the top.

The other Ugandans – Denis Asaba and Michael Alunga – started with scores of 77 and 82 respectively in the stroke-play format at the pristine course in the morning. Only the top three scores contributes to the aggregate. Alunga’s 82 and 80 means he is yet to contribute. Coach Flavia Namakula will demand a fast improvement from him.