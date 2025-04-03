Delightful hole-out for Mwesigye at ULGU

In her early days in 2023 as president of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU), Doreen Mwesigye sought to raise the stake for women’s golf in the country.

By the time she handed over office to Rita Akot Apell just over a week ago, Mwesigye felt she had given her all and aced it.

“I will describe my term in golf language,” she remarked in an extended conversation. “I was drawn, went to the tee-box, placed my ball and tried to play each shot with precision to remain on the fairway. I sometimes went to the rough, out of bounds but holed out,” she said.

“I holed out with pars, under pars and even bad scores on some holes.... Overall I enjoyed my time at the helm of the ULGU because it enhanced my strength, tested my patience and made me come to full cycle that I am just a loving energetic empathetic solution provider and strategic partner.”

Mwesigye took over office from Anne Abeja when the sport was picking up its pieces in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and she feels proud of her executive’s achievements.

“We achieved more competitive footprints and exposure through active participation in the Ladies Opens with an impressive number of lady golfers at each Open even if it were at an upcountry tournament,” she stated.

ULGU partially bankrolled nine Ladies Open tournaments at West Nile, Lira, Mbale, Entebbe, Uganda Golf Club, Mbarara, Kihihi, Tooro and Jinja clubs, achieving rating to World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR).

At the time, ULGU successfully aligned with its governance structures to assimilate the new Sports Act by government through the National Council of Sports.

On the course, the national team got third place at the 2023 East Africa All-Africa Challenge Trophy in Rwanda and fourth place at the All-Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) in Morocco four months ago.

Through works with clubs, Mwesigye’s tenure realized nearly a sizable growth in ladies’ memberships. “Lady captains were able to register an upsurge of ladies due to their diligence as well as the country-wide Ladies Opens. We registered 182 new ladies.”

ULGU also introduced a merit based system to prepare the ladies for growth and attain gross playing abilities and WAGR now rates Peace Kabasweka, Judith Komugisha, Meron Kyomugisha and Martha Babirye.

In addition to getting most junior golfers handicapped, ULGU then introduced financial gain to gross players at selected tournaments such as the Uganda Ladies Open in Entebbe last year which had a Shs6m kitty.

ULGU also funded improvements of the ladies’ tee-boxes at West Nile, Lira, Mbale and Masaka Sports Clubs as well as the Kabale Sports Club Ladies locker-room.

Mwesigye (L) joins colleagues.

Of course, that came with challenges. “The challenges were visible but manageable. There was sponsorship fatigue and that is why we were not able to immerse ourselves in achieving fully some of our goals especially with the junior program,” she stated.

“There was inadequate visibility of the ladies section by NCS and R&A, the bodies which regulate our activities. The ladies' activities are not given priority funding or planning.”

Former national swimmer Mwesigye feels there’s still room for growth for ULGU and women’s golf in the country.

“The breadth of growth for the ladies’ golf is untapped, like introducing more regional competitions, increasing more gross players, attracting more lady golfers, and there is a need to tap more into the junior program engineered and managed by the ULGU.”

Mwesigye delights in her team which had vice lady president Godlive Nayebare, who boasts of legal and governance specialties, and technically astute Gloria Mbaguta as the secretary.

“All the ladies I served with left a warm feeling in my heart. They served diligently and each provided expertise that made us sail through the two years,” she added.

Apell took over the reins and her new executive has Helen Lunkuse as vice president, Pamella Tumusiime as the honorary treasurer while Mbaguta stayed as the secretary.

MWESIGYE’S HIGHLIGHTS AT ULGU

- Bronze at 2023 East Africa All-Africa Challenge Trophy

- Fourth (20 countries) at 2024 All-Africa Challenge Trophy

- Sponsorship, competitive footprints and exposure at clubs’ Ladies Opens

- Players’ international exposure with tourneys in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania

- Upsurge in lady golfers, nearly 200 in two years

- Introduced a merit based system, support for junior golf structures

- Introduced financial gain for top female amateur players

- Infrastructural development at upcountry clubs

ABOUT MWESIGYE

Full Name: Doreen Khasalamwa Mwesigye

Birth town: Mbale

Started golf: 2015

Current handicap: 12

Club Membership: Uganda Golf Club, Mbarara Sports Club, Mbale Sports Club

Education: Namasagali College, Nabumali HS, Makerere University

Business: Jobconnect Limited & Orchard Interiors

ULGU EXECUTIVE (2023-2025)

President: Doreen Mwesigye

Vice President: Godlive Nayebare

Secretary: Gloria Mbaguta

Treasurer: Evarlyne Asiimwe / Grace Gwaku

Committee Member: Julia Nampewo

Committee Member: Georgina Tumusiime / Wendy Angu’Deyo