Deo Akope: The kid with a cassava stick who conquered golf’s greens

Somewhere in an army barracks in Entebbe, where the golf course’s greens teased kids across a rickety fence, a boy carved cassava sticks into dreams.

Deo Akope, Uganda’s golfing lion, wasn’t born with a silver spoon — just a stick and a hunger to swing. On The Game of Life podcast with this writer, he shared a tale that’s less about fairways and more about fighting life’s roughs.

From sneaking onto Entebbe’s greens to shattering records and battling back from injury, Akope’s story is a matatu ride of grit, heart, and hope — a call to every Ugandan kid to chase their own improbable dream.

From cassava to clubs

“I was born in Kumi, not far from Lake Bisina,” Akope said, his voice warm with nostalgia. “That’s why I love fish — it’s my favorite dish.”

But it was in Entebbe, after moving to live with his uncle, a flight engineer in the airforce, that golf found him.

“State Lodge barracks bordered the golf course. We’d watch ‘potbellied’ golfers, their clubs gleaming,” he chuckled. “We’d shape cassava sticks into golf clubs, tie rubber bands for balls, and sneak onto the fairways.

“We knew the greens were special — don’t mess with them!” By primary six, caddying gigs turned play into purpose.

A mentor, the late Edwin Tumusiime, handed him a five-iron and a prophecy: “There’s something unique about you. Put in effort, and you could be great.” Those words lit a fire.

Chasing the Open, defying the odds

By 2000, Akope’s name was buzzing across Uganda Golf Club (UGC). “Everyone knew I was going to win the Uganda Open,” he recalled.

“I was shooting 4-under, 5-under, 6-under.” The first round was a gut punch: a 79. Day two’s 78 had doubters circling. “I said, ‘I think it’s over.’”

Then came day three’s level-par 72, landing him in the pressure group, chasing Steven Birungi, Uganda’s “Tiger Woods.”

On the final day, Akope unleashed a 65, equaling a decades-old course record. “I was cruising, birdie after birdie. Through nine holes, Birungi was chasing me!”

That 2000 win sparked a three-peat, with more victories in Tanzania, Kenya, and Rwanda cementing his legend.

Birthing pro golf with a Tanzanian ally

In 2005, a Tanzanian fan named Ndionizi Malenzi, who jetted into Uganda Open on a private plane, changed everything.

“He loved golf, invited us to Moshi to play a pro event,” Akope said. When Kenya’s PGA rejected non-nationals, Malenzi handed Akope their constitution: “Go start your own body.”

Back in Kampala, Akope rallied five pioneers Dennis Anguyo, Charles Yokwe (RIP), Mande Godfrey, Steven Kasaija and Dan Kaggwe, roped in lawyer Oscar Kihika, and registered Uganda’s PGA in a week. That membership now stands at 67.

“Malenzi sent monthly prize money for us to compete,” he marveled. “Every month, I’d pick up cash from a forex bureau!”

From a Shs10m kitty in the pro debut year 2006, which Open he won, Akope’s vision grew the Uganda Open to a $40,000 (Shs143m) purse by 2024, aiming for $50,000 (Shs179m).

“I want the winner to walk away with at least $10,000 (Shs36m),” he said, eyes gleaming.

The injury that tested his soul

Then came 2023, a year that nearly broke him. “I woke up with pain in my left hip — couldn’t walk, couldn’t drive,” Akope recalled. “I was using an old wooden club as a walking stick!”

The injury forced him to miss the 2023 Uganda Open, a first. “All my earnings come from golf. I’ve got a wife, three kids, dependents — African style!”

His UGC job and parliamentary coaching retainer kept the lights on, thanks to a plot he bought in Entebbe with Rwanda Open winnings.

“I said, ‘I’m not parking a car in a rented house.’ That house saved me.” Golf’s family rallied. “Walk into any club worldwide, say you’re a golfer, and you’re welcomed like an old friend,” he said.

“I remember one time in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during a layover, I walked into a golf course and hit balls and within minutes a crowd had gathered to watch me.”

At home, friends drove him to UGC, where laughter drowned out pain. A physiotherapist, recommended by a parliamentary colleague, worked miracles.

“After six sessions, I wasn’t using the stick,” Akope said. By December, he played pain-free in Mombasa, swinging from a golf cart. “I said, ‘I can play again!’”

The comeback that silenced doubters

This year, Akope roared back, winning the Captain’s Bell. “No one expected me to win,” he admitted.

Akope, juggling his Entebbe Challenge, honed his short game on the comeback. “It’s about the feel — chipping, putting. That’s where champions are made.”

At Captain’s Bell, “I putted like a madman, with three eagles in four rounds!” Trailing Tom Jingo, he set a final-round target: “Jingo’s at nine under, we’re at seven. Let’s shoot four or five under.”

Deo Akope. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

A conservative back nine and Jingo’s errors sealed it. “I told my caddy, ‘It’s over unless someone’s charging.’ It felt like my peak days.”

His fitness regime including morning gym sessions rebuilt his strength, proving doubters wrong. “One guy bet Shs10m I’d never win again. I pinned his message, said, ‘I’ll work for it.’ It didn’t take two years!”

Lifting the girls

Akope’s Akope Foundation is his legacy, with a promise to look more out for girls.

“Today, we’ve got Peace Kabasweka, Martha Babirye, Melon Kyomugisha, Gloria Mbaguta, but no young talent coming through,” he warned.

“Behind them, we’re not seeing anybody. We are not seeing much. Girls need a little bit of pushing because, unlike boys who’ll come to you saying, ‘I want to play in Jinja, help me with entry fees,’ girls fear to ask for support.”

He is urging action: “I told the new lady president of Uganda Ladies Golf Union, Madame Rita Apell Akot during our meeting, to push more young girls to play golf.”

Akope sees competition as key. “We need to find avenues to see these young girls compete. You can hit millions of balls on the range, but if you don’t compete, you can’t get anywhere.

“Golf’s a mind game — every shot, from tee to putt, needs thought. Expose girls to tournaments, and their scores will drop.”

He praises efforts in Lugazi and Tooro Clubs but insists, “We need more. The union’s trying, but we must solicit funding to get these girls playing.

Akope’s foundation largely targets talented youth, partnering with schools to keep them swinging.

“Kids switch off during school terms. An hour a week is enough to stay sharp.”

From humble beginnings in Entebbe to Lugazi’s hills in August, where he hopes a Ugandan reclaims the Pro Open he last won for the country in 2014, Akope’s rewriting golf’s story.

Check out the full episode of this interview on The Game of Life’s YouTube channel.

Akope Factfile

Name: Deo Akope

Age: 45

Born: Kumi district, Uganda

Early Life: Moved to Entebbe to live with uncle at State Lodge (Barracks); began golf by sneaking onto Entebbe Golf Course with cassava-stick clubs

Key Amateur Wins: Uganda Open (2000, 2001, 2002), Inter-Regional Tournament (best player for Western Region)

Professional Career: Turned pro in 2006; won Uganda Pro Open (2006, 2014), Captain’s Bell (2025); victories in Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda

PGA Leadership: Co-founded Uganda PGA in 2006 (six members); now chairman with 67 members

Course Record: Set UGC record of 63 in 2010 (later equaled by others)

Injury: Missed 2023 Uganda Open due to hip injury; recovered with physiotherapy

Legacy: Founded Akope Foundation to mentor young golfers, with a pledged focus on girls

Current Roles: Coach for Uganda Parliament golf team; staff at Uganda Golf Club