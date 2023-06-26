Ekwamu, Nakiyaga shine at Ebb’s MTN Monthly Tee

Raymond Ekwamu is only about two-years old in the game of golf. And clearly admits he’s still a novice.

“I am still a learner,” he says. His current motive to lower his handicap is reaping big fruits. For two weekends in a row, Ekwamu has stepped onto the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) podium.

After winning the men’s Group C contest during the Captain’s Putter tournament the weekend prior, Ekwamu on Saturday played the best golf to emerge as the overall winner of the MTN Monthly Tee of Tees showpiece.

He braved the rain before carding a round of 68 nett off handicap 27 to beat a field of 178 other competitors at the par-71 course.

“It feels good,” remarked Ekwamu, moments after collecting his prize from MTN’s human resource manager Michael Kaweesa-Sekadde following an electric prize giving ceremony.

Ekwamu only became a member of EGC two months ago and schedule and work push him to only play in Entebbe on Saturdays, he says.

And from handicap 28 a week prior, a welcome to the podium by Buju Banton’s song Champion could motivate him further. “It means that I am improving in the game,” he said.

His round had no birdie, nine bogeys and six double-bogeys but there were priceless successive pars on the short par-3 Hole No.6 and par-5 Hole No.7.

“It was hard. I started in the rain until Hole No.8,” said the man who was introduced to the game by Dr Milton Edimu and he has no definite coach.

“I have no coach. I watch a lot of YouTube so I then try practicing on the range,” added Ekwamu, a farmer and real estate manager.

Meanwhile, Annet Nakiyaga was the overall best female player with a return of 67 nett off handicap 31.

Similarly, Entebbe Club chairman Jacob Byamukama was happy to claim his first win in more than 16 months after returning 71 nett off handicap 21 for the men’s Group C win.

Sekadde had earlier presided over a new 19th hole ceremony stage lighter Entebbe Ewooma Choir Challenge where the 'Out of Bounds' team comprising captain Serwano Walusimbi and Byamukama emerged best of four groups, each winning 22GB of MTN internet data after smartly miming Maddox Ssematimba's timeless Namagembe jam.

MTN MONTHLY TEE OF TEES

JUNE MTN MONTHLY TEE

Overall winner (M): Raymond Ekwamu 68 nett

Overall winner (L): Annet Nakiyaga 67 nett

Seniors winner: Isaac Mariera 72 nett

Guest winner: Samson Akankiza 66 nett

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

A: Samson Agamile 70 nett

B: James O’Sullivan 70 nett

C: Jacob Byamukama 71 nett

SPECIAL CATEGORY

MTN 9 Holes Lady Winner: Juliet Anena 66 gross