Entebbe braced for biggest Uganda Open

The Uganda Golf Open tournament presented by Johnnie Walker never used to make rounds across different clubs in the country.

And that’s not until 2018 when Entebbe Club staged the show, breaking the casual rhythm built around Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante.

Since then, the Uganda Open hosting rights circle on the greens of Kitante, Entebbe to the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo.

Third time lucky

So after doing the drill in 2018 and 2021, Entebbe is hosting the country’s prestigious golf showpiece for a third time in six years with a bigger promise.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Uganda Golf Union for selecting Entebbe Club,” remarked Entebbe Club captain Serwano Walusimbi during the tournament launch recently.

“We are working tirelessly to ensure that we have an amazing tournament. The Uganda Open is a celebration of skill and sportsmanship, and we pledge to ensure that the course is in pristine condition for this tournament.”The five-in-one tournament will run at the par-71 course in Entebbe - the oldest golf club in East and Central Africa - at least until September 7.

Kabasweka the hunted

It begins with the 74th Uganda Ladies Open where a field with wrestle title holder Peace Kabasweka over 54 holes beginning Thursday morning.

The formalities for that silverware begin today with an official practice before flag raising and a official welcome party by the hosts and Uganda Ladies Golf Union (ULGU).

“It has always been the norm and also to officially welcome golfers, sponsors and all stakeholders to the Open experience. We shall see all our past ULGU presidents tee-off and grace the Open,” said Entebbe Club lady captain Jovia Tugume.

“As a hosting lady captain, I can’t wait to host all golfers from all walks of life,” she said, “We are expecting the best experience right from the course to the 19th hole.”

The ladies will play concurrently with a cluster of players competing in the fourth Uganda Seniors Open over 36 holes. The two tournaments will be launched with flag-raising bankrolled by sponsors Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), MTN, Pinnacle Security, HH Solutions, Case Medical Services, Medisell, Orchard Interiors and Absa Bank.

UBL through Johnnie Walker has elevated the tournament’s price-tag to Shs550m with Shs150m set as the kitty for the professionals who compete in early September.

The 2024 Hisense Uganda Juniors Open acted as the curtain raiser for this mega-do that starts with ladies practice round.

2024 JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA OPEN

FIVE-IN-ONE SCHEDULE

Aug 20-24: 74th Ladies Open

Aug 20-23: 4th Seniors Open

Aug 26-31: 83rd Amateur Open

Sept 3: Absa Bank Pro-Am

Sept 2-7: 19th Professional Open





ABOUT ENTEBBE CLUB

Opened: 1901

Location: Entebbe, Uganda

Golf Course: Par-71

Holes: 18

Chairman: Eng. Jacob Byamukama

Trustees: Tony Kisadha, Maxi Byenkya, Dr. Twinemanzi Tumumbweine

Captain: Serwano Walusimbi

Lady Captain: Jovia Tugume

2023 UGANDA OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

THE WINNERS ROTA PER EVENT/EDITION

73rd Ladies Open: Peace Kabasweka (Uganda)

3rd Seniors Open: Steven Katwiremu (Uganda) & Roza Mbilizi Madaro (Uganda)

82nd Amateur Open: Godfrey Nsubuga (Uganda)

Absa Bank Pro-Am: Marvin Kibirige (Uganda)