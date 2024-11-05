Equity Bank pushes for Namulonge revamp

With the significant infrastructural development north of Kampala Metropolitan, Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Course in Namulonge is anticipating a bright future.

The nine-hole course is set to be expanded with the Namulonge club’s management only awaiting an MoU with hosts National Agricultural Research Organisation.

Presently, Namulonge is the club where many golfers choose to learn their game. And the club’s long-term partner Equity Bank is sensing the bright future ahead.

Equity Bank, on Tuesday, announced a Shs175m sponsorship package towards Namulonge to mainly offer a facelift but as well take care of the forthcoming Namulonge Open which tees-off on Friday.

“This is the fourth year running that Equity Bank has been supporting the Longe Open,” remarked Equity Bank managing director Anthony Kituuka flanked by club chairman Brian Aldomoro.

“The numbers have grown. Look, the course is busy,” he said, glancing at the traffic through the slanting fairway of the par-4 Hole No.1.

“This is a place where people come and start their golf dreams. And as a bank which supports people’s dreams, this is a perfect place,” noted Kituuka who first visited the course two decades ago.

The bank’s package is set to help Namulonge construct a halfway house, which will change the golfing experience. “Innovation is part of Equity’s DNA. We want to demystify this game of golf and get people playing, for a child who grew up in Kasangati, playing in Tokyo (Japan).

“I was first told to do the clubhouse but it can wait. But there's a greater need on the course. We think the return is going to be immense. In many cases, business will be done,” he said of the plans to build a halfway house.

“The road access to Namulonge is also being improved. We have a longer term vision for Namulonge, 18 holes, more facilities, and building an orchard somewhere here. People will begin their first journey of golf in a very good location,” added Kituuka.

The two-day competition is set to attract a field of about 120 players with professionals chasing the biggest share of the Shs10m while the top five amateurs will Shs3m, according club captain Timothy Collins Lwanga.

“We are glad that they are putting a halfway house on Hole No.5 where there is usually traffic,” said Lwanga, “Equity Bank has been our mother since we were young and just started. When we started having Opens, Equity was the first sponsor we had,” he added.

The tournament is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) showpiece and therefore, the top amateurs of handicap 10 and below will compete over 54 holes, two rounds on Thursday and a final round on Friday.

Dominic Musoke is the amateur title holder but he will face competition from familiar home boys like Miracle Agotre and the in-form Abdallah Kakooza.

The Namulonge professionals like Marvin Kibirige, James Koto, Fred Nkuraga and Tom Jjingo will compete against a class field comprising Entebbe Open champion Rodell Gaita among others over 36 holes on Thursday.

EQUITY BANK NAMULONGE OPEN

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Dates: November 7-9

Expected field: 120

Professionals Kitty: Shs10m

Format of play: Stroke-play

Venue: Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Course

Location: Namulonge, Wakiso

Size: Par-71

Chairman: Brian Aldomoro

Captain: Timothy Collins Lwanga

Sponsors: Equity Bank, NARO, Pepsi, Aquafina, Fakhruddin Properties

TOURNAMENT ITINERARY

Nov 7: Pros & Amateurs

Nov 8: Amateurs