Focus on Akope, Rugumayo

Perfect Gentleman. Akope has not won the Uganda Open in seven years but remains positive. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO

By Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Now a field of 96 players from eight countries will be in quest for the biggest share of the Shs100m purse staked by Tusker Malt will vie for the championship glory over 72 holes.
  • Two-time champion Akope is leading UPGA’s quest for this elusive silverware. No Ugandan has won it since him in 2014 but, Akope looks the part.

Local clubs are thrilled that none of the titles on offer thus far during the five-in-one Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open at Entebbe Club has gone to the foreign cast.

