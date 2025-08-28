Four-shot lead for Olomi, Babirye charges

LUGAZI. Tanzanian Neema Olomi has been a regular competitor at the Uganda Ladies Open since winning the 2018 edition at Entebbe Club.

Yet, when the rhythm for hosting the Uganda Open switched to a new place - the revamped Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club in Buikwe, few imagined Olomi would carry the early headlines.

The player from Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Golf Club assumed a four-shot lead on Day One after she returned a respectable two-over 73 at the pretty serene and hilly course on Thursday.

“I am happy to be the leader on Day One,” Olomi said moments after her round at the par-71 course. “The game was good and my score justifies what I am saying.”

This is the first time that Lugazi Club is hosting the Uganda Open with legs for the Amateur Open and Professionals Open to come in the next fortnight.

Lugazi is playing pretty long. Where a long hole would do as a par-5 at some clubs in the country, it only counts as a par-4 at Lugazi. At Hole No.4, there is a gaping water hazard and one needs a quality approach shot and distance to keep a clean card. And Olomi had it.

“I found good distance throughout my round and it is what gave me an advantage over others. I saw all of them struggling as they didn’t get distance yet I was able to get it,” she added.

Olomi began the round on a solid note with a birdie on the descending par-4 Hole No.1 and three more would come on the par-5s Hole No.7 and Hole No.16 as well as par-4 Hole No.18.

She had no control when three successive bogeys came on Holes par-3 No.3 and the next two par 4s No.4 and No.5.

Yet Olomi can’t rest on her laurels as she is followed by the three-time winner Ugandan Martha Babirye, who calls Lugazi her home.

Babirye last month won the Pearl of Africa Series leg in Lugazi and currently trails Olomi by four shots after carding 77.

“I am positive and I always want to play with the best, I am happy to chase,” remarked Babirye, winner of this Open in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

“My round was so positive. I am just swinging well, really,” she said. Her round comprised 10 pars and one birdie on the 18th green. She also registered seven bogeys on Holes No.2, No.5, No.8, No.9, No.10, No.12 and No.14.

“My chipping was bad, my putting was 50-50 but I am happy with my swing. The course doesn’t give distance. Most people without distance are finding it hard.”

With her twin brother caddying for her, Babirye is hoping she can usurp Olomi and even Kenyan Mercy Nyanchama who is in third place after carding 78. The trio will form today’s pressure group.

It however doesn’t have defending champion Tanzanian Iddy Madina who is tied seventh with Joan Nampeewo and 11 strokes adrift after carding 84.

“Somewhere in between, I had issues,” Madina highlighted the double-bogey on the fourth green and then a quadruple bogey on the par-5 Hole No.11.

“This is my first time here, no practice. The course is very challenging. The hills are not a big problem because I go hiking from time to time. I started very bad but I cannot give up,” she added.

A total six Ugandans make the top-10 leaderboard with Winnie Musuya tied with Kenyan Ashley Awuor fourth on 80.

Lillian Koowe is sixth on 82 and then Frista Birabwa and Entebbe’s Bridget Basiima are tied ninth on 85. The 54-hole stroke-play championship wraps up on Saturday.

75TH JW UGANDA LADIES GOLF OPEN

1 Neema Olomi (TAZ) 73 +2

2 Martha Babirye (UGA) 77 +6

3 Mercy Nyanchama (KEN) 78 +7

T4 Winnie Musuya (UGA) 80 +9

T4 Ashley Awuor (KEN) 80 +9

6 Lillian Koowe (UGA) 82 +11

T7 Julia Joan Nampewo (UGA) 84 +13

T7 Iddy Madina Hussein (TAZ) 84 +13

T9 Frista Birabwa (UGA) 85 +14