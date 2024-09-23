From a slasher swing, Ugandan golf got Peace

Not often you meet people so appropriately named. Peace…, Peace Kabasweka is one such person!

In a clean trim, her smiling muscle sprung into action to reveal a clean pair of teeth and a telling glitter in her eyes as she arrived for this interview.

Kabasweka’s smile was that of gratitude, warmth and peace as we exchanged pleasantries and sat down at this iconic Tooro Golf Club, nestled in the lush Boma area of Fort Portal City.

Family first

For someone, who was supposed to be defending her 2023 Uganda Ladies Open title, you wondered how she could be at so much ease just about the same time the said championship was teeing off some 350km away in Entebbe.

“I am joining my parents in celebrating their 50 years’ marriage anniversary,” she told this publication in August in Fort Portal.

Kabasweka’s parents - Job and Sarah Karamagi - got married on August 24, 1974; the same date the final round of the 2024 Uganda Ladies Open was happening.

They have sacrificed and mean a lot to their daughter, a sixth born of eight children.

And in opting to be with them on their big day at the expense of her Open title defence just affirms that.

“I am not disappointed because this (her parents' anniversary) is a blessing that I need to witness. It is a big milestone for my parents."

The 2019 Tanzania Ladies Open champion added: “When the tournament dates were announced and shifted to August, I knew I was going to miss it.

“But I'm happy, I'm at peace. Many more Opens will happen.”

Talking of more Opens, the most immediate next one is even closer to her heart.

Tooro Ladies Open

Kabasweka is working overtime ahead of the 2024 Tooro Ladies Open, which will tee off on October 25 at the iconic Toro Golf Course.

She is rallying the country to be there for the cause is huge.

“A good number of players will support and strengthen our purpose for the competition, which is to support Girl Child Education and Empowerment through the game of golf,” she said.

Peace Kabasweka swings at at the I&M Bank Katogo Golf series at Entebbe Golf Club.

“I have a number of girls being trained to play golf, and we do support their training and cater for a few scholastic materials .

“So I would like financial assistance and media to showcase and create awareness and visibility for this competition.”

Kabasweka, who is full of gratitude for Tooro Golf Club’s role in her playing the game, wants to start them young, and this competition is just one part of her bigger dream.

It is her way of giving back to Tooro Club and the game.

“We are blessed to always have the management which runs the club, who handle the young players as parents,” she explained.

“They give us all the opportunity that we normally request for to make sure we access the golf course and play anytime we feel like playing.

“At some other clubs, people like artisans are always restricted and caddies are always restricted in some competitions.

“But at Tooro Club, once there is a competition, they give everyone a chance to win and to participate regardless of the category you're in. So that alone has strengthened the competition in us.”

Being the change you want

At the time Kabasweka joined the club as a member, there were few ladies playing the game.

Through Tooro Ladies Open and her youth training program, she wants to expand the catchment area.

“There were three girls… three young girls and three senior ladies. We were like six. That was in 2013.

“So they (Tooro Club) gave me the opportunity to play at some point and the members themselves are supportive

“When you don't have money for entry fee, they always provide, so yes, they've given us a soft start, that's why I think we have excelled as club, especially the boys at the national team.”

But Kabasweka does not allow to rest on her laurels.

“It would be more comfortable to stay here and enjoy, but because we want to improve our game more, that's why you see us in different clubs, maybe at Kitante, in Entebbe.

“We are looking for competition and more options on the course.

“Our course is nine holes, and most championship courses are always 18 holes, so it gives some advantage to do practice on an 18 holes course.”

Starting out

Kabasweka first picked up a ‘golf club’ at her home in Fort Portal, where she was inspired to play the game by her elder brother golfer, Andrew Isagara.

Only that for her, the club was a grass slasher.

“I grew up with boys,” she narrated, “So we have a very long compound, and the boys would slash. I loved that moment of swinging the slasher. So I would grab it and start swinging.

“So when I came to play, it was kind of the same thing I'm supposed to do to that ball. I, therefore, found it easy and interesting to play. Since then, I've never looked back.”

To think that Kabasweka, now 36, did not start playing golf until after her university in 2013, is incredible enough.

You help but wonder what could have been had she started way earlier.

“It's not something I started early,” she explained, “I believe I would have been maybe the best because of the way I learn - and I was a very fast learner.

“I didn't spend a lot of time learning. I used to hit long, I still hit long and I don't put in force. It's a smooth thing that I do.”

But starting her golfing career rather late is now water under the bridge.

Peace Kabasweka holds the trophy she won during the Entebbe Ladies Open.

Starting them young

And rather than dwell on what could have been, she is now laying the foundation to give young girls an opportunity she missed.

“We have the ladies section at Tooro Club where one of our objectives is to bring more girls into the game.

“Every holiday we have a juniors programme focusing on the young girls to guide them into playing golf.

“It is about the same programme for the Tooro Club’s Afriyea Academy (general youth programme).

"The difference is that while Afriyea is for both girls and boys, ours is mainly to look for girls because we need more girls in the game.

“However, we work together, because sometimes you may find we are so busy, and we send our girls to Afriyea.”

Kabasweka’s dream is to ensure that as many young girls as possible play golf and through her programme, she is confident all will be well.

Especially, if she gets support from the government, potential sponsors, well wishers and more parents registering their young girls into her initiative.

Kabasweka drew inspiration from watching legend and five-time Ugandan champion, Flavia Namakula.

“She's a very determined lady,” Kabasweka said of Namakula.

“She is very hard-working. I love her determination in the game and I kept on looking up to her, even now because everything that she does in this sport she gives it her all. That's something I always admire about her.”

And that's the spirit with which Kabasweka soldiers on. Could do with all your support.

Event: Tooro Ladies Open

Date: October 25-26

Venue: Tooro Golf Club

Theme: Golfing for Girl Child Education and Empowerment

Peace Kabasweka Profile

Date of birth: July 19, 1988

Club: Tooro

Started golf: 2013

Favourite golf club in Uganda: Tooro Golf Club

Favourite golf club elsewhere: Pebble Beach in California, USA

Favourite ball: Titleist

Favourite golfers: Hall Georgia, Minjee Lee and Flavia Namakula

Apparel: TaylorMade

Major titles

Uganda Ladies Open 2023

Tanzania Ladies Open 2019

Others