Gaita joins Mutebi for three-shot lead at Entebbe

Herman ‘Deco’ Mutebi yesterday maintained his lead and improved it by one to three shots but he was joined by Rodell Gaita at halfway stage of the Pearl of Africa (Poa) Golf Series leg at Entebbe Club.

The home boy Mutebi carded a round of two-under 69 while Gaita shot the day’s joint-best score of 68 for an aggregate five-under 137 after 36 holes of play.

“I am more in the zone,” remarked Gaita. Unlike Mutebi who has faced a drought, Gaita won the last major professionals' golf showpiece in Entebbe - the Entebbe Open in early November.

His opening round of 69 on Wednesday comprised six birdies, two bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-4 Hole No.5.

On Thursday, Gaita was stunned to open the day with a bogey on the par-5 Hole No.1 but he responded beautifully with nine straight pars before he birdied five of the last eight holes at par-3 No.12, par-4 No.13 and the par-5s No.11, No.15 and No.18.

Like on Wednesday, Gaita’s 7-iron tee-shot went left and he again bogeyed the par-3 Hole No.16. “I putted much better than yesterday. I created more chances than yesterday. Tee-shots are at 60 percent but I can live with that,” he reacted to his round.

“The greens are a bit slow, so I just kept going for the pins,” he spoke of the birdie-fire moment. “I just want to create more chances in the remaining two rounds,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mutebi, who hasn’t won a pro tourney since 2023, is under no pressure in the quest for the Shs20m kitty. The NuMax Cinema-sponsored player was troubled by the dog-leg left Hole No.4 where double-bogeyed and bogey on the short par-3 Hole No.10.

“I overshot the green into the bunker,” Mutebi said of the elusive Hole No.4. “The round was very okay. I enjoyed myself today. I wasn’t under pressure.”

Mutebi however birdied Holes par-5 No.7, No.11 and No.12 and his eagle on No.13 proved pivotal. “I just need to maintain my rhythm. The course is fine and playing well,” he added.

Joint Day One leader David Kamulindwa dropped to third after returning one-over 72 and sits three strokes behind the leading pair.

After the cut, the field is down to 20 players still in quest for the biggest share of the prize money, including the female professional Irene Nakalembe who returned 72 and 73 consisting of two double-bogeys, seven birdies and as many bogeys, and she currently sits 12th on the leaderboard.

PEARL OF AFRICA GOLF SERIES

PROFESSIONALS LEADERBOARD

ENTEBBE LEG - DAY TWO

T1 Herman Mutebi 68 69137

T1 Rodell Gaita 69 68 137

3 David Kamulindwa 68 72 140

4 Abraham Ainamani 70 72 142

T5 Bulhan Matovu 72 71 143

T5 Silver Opio 72 71 143

T5 Davis Kato 70 73 143

8 Saidi Mawa 76 68 144

T9 Grace Kasango 72 73 145

T9 Adolf Muhumuza 72 73 145