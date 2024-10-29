Gaita pursues Entebbe Open title defence

Rodell Gaita is not a man of many words. He however loves his results to speak more for his golf game.

And he came into 2024 with a bounty of relief after he won his first piece of silverware as professional golfer at the Entebbe Golf Open last November.

Gaita pulled off a masterclass by carding an aggregate score of nine-under 275 to win the bigger share of the Shs36m kitty with a margin of five strokes.

Nearly a year later, Gaita is back to Entebbe and desires to retain his title over 72 holes beginning this morning after sponsors Stanbic Bank announced a renewal of the Shs100m tournament package on Tuesday.

“I have lately been working on my swing, my body is in good spirits and I am looking forward to defending my title,” he added.

Gaita is encouraged by a recent third-place finish at the Independence Open at Palm Valley course in Kakungulu early this month and then he made the cut for the second year running at the Uganda Professionals Open at Entebbe in August.

However, Gaita returns to face stiff competition for the Shs40m kitty at the par-71 Entebbe course which includes last year’s runner-up Abraham Ainamani, who won in Kakungulu recently.

The 37-man field also has Deo Akope, Phillip Kasozi, Ronald Otile, Grace Kasango, two lady professionals Evah Magala and Irene Nakalembe.

There are some entries from neighbouring countries like record six-time Uganda Pros Open champion Kenyan Dismas Indiza, another Kenyan 2019 winner Jastas Madoya and Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera who came second at the Uganda Open in August.

“Our pros don’t have many tournaments where they hone their skills. We always try to cater for them in this tournament as well,” remarked Entebbe Club captain Serwano Walusimbi during the launch.

“Stanbic is with us for a second year in a row. This year, they’ve increased the amounts by an extra Shs5m,” added Walusimbi. Stanbic’s package has Shs60m to go to tournament preparations.

“The success achieved last year made sense for us to ensure that this year, it also happens. The Pros wanted us to continue with this as well,” remarked Arthur Kiwanuka, Stanbic Head of Private Banking.

“It will be a nice challenge for one to come and enjoy. The course is still maintained at the level of the Uganda Open,” noted Entebbe Club chairman Jacob Byamukama.

A field of about 40 players, also with an amateurs’ prize fund of Shs5m, will compete in the amateur gross category over 54 holes beginning tomorrow while subsidiary entries will take the field to 200 players on Saturday.

ENTEBBE GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENTS’ DETAILS

Dates: Oct 30 - Nov 2

Pros Kitty: Shs40m

Venue: Entebbe Golf Club

TOURNAMENT ITINERARY

Oct 30: Media Par-3 Challenge

Oct 30 - Nov 2: Pros tourney

Oct 31 - Nov 2: Amateurs Gross Rounds

Nov 2: Subsidiary Category

2023 ENTEBBE GOLF OPEN

TOP FIVE PROFESSIONALS

1 Rodell Gaita (UGA) 69 67 70 69 275

2 Abraham Ainamani (UGA) 68 71 73 69 281

3 James Koto (UGA) 69 74 70 69 282

4 Visitor Mapwanya (ZIM) 72 72 74 65 283

5 Adolf Muhumuza (UGA) 75 67 71 71 284

TOP FIVE - AMATEURS

1 Godfrey Nsubuga 69 69 138

2 Joseph Cwinyaai 71 72 143

3 Denis Kabarira 72 76 148

4 Michael Tumusiime 75 75 150