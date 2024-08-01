Galaxy of winners for 31st Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf Cup

The 31st Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf Championship at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC), Kitante, shone a spotlight on exceptional talent, with both individual golfers and corporate teams showcasing their skills last weekend.

The tournament highlighted not only competitive spirit but also the event’s primary goal: fostering community and supporting the Kingdom.

Among the standout performers were Arthur Gwaku and Lillian Koowe, who emerged as the overall winners for men and women with 42 and 38 stable-ford points, respectively.

Elite show

National team golfers Joseph Cwinya-ai and Judith Komugisha clinched the gross category titles, with Cwinya-ai posting an impressive 211 over 54 holes and Komugisha achieving a combined gross of 224.

In the caddies category, Bruce Gumushabe and Robinah Angom were top. Angom clinched victory after a sudden-death playoff on hole No. 12, 17 & 18. Their dedication and hard work were celebrated by Prince (Omulangira) Crispin Jjunju Kiwewa, who ceremonially teed off the tournament and motivated the caddies.

Lilian Kowe on hole number 7.

Role of corporates

Corporate participation was robust, with companies like Absa Bank, Pepsi, and Case Medical Services among the participants. Absa Bank One, comprising David Wandera and Phillip Walera, took the top corporate team honours with a combined score of 72 points.

The championship was more than just a competition; it was a celebration of community, unity, and support for the Kingdom. Owek. Cotilda Nakate, Buganda Kingdom’s Minister of Education, praised the golf family for their continued support and contributions to the Kingdom’s initiatives.

The week-long tournament culminated in a dinner and award ceremony, further emphasizing the event's role in bringing together diverse groups in celebration of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II’s enduring legacy. The tournament not only honored the Kabaka’s 31st coronation anniversary but also reinforced the importance of sports in fostering unity and development within the community.

31st Kabaka Coronation Anniversary Golf Championship:

Overall Winners:

M: Arthur Gwaku - 42 points

L: Lillian Koowe – 38 points

Gross Winners:

M: Joseph Cwinya-ai – 67, 68, 76 (211)

L: Judith Komugisha – 75, 75, 74 (224)

Best Caddies:

M: Bruce Gumushabe – 78

L: Robinah Angom – 87 (After sd)

Corporate Winners:

Winning Team: Absa Bank One

(David Wandera, Phillip Walera)

Individual: Absorom Nabisima – 41 points (countback)