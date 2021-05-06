Golf fundraisers pulls Shs75m for Rotarians

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

The ability of sport to impact and change society is undoubted. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, it is Joshua Cheptegei who produced 5000m and 10000m world records to give Uganda hope that life would return to normal.

Stretch further back, the influx of football matches or road runs and marathons to fight cancer, sickle cells, fistula or to extend help to the needy have become a thing.

On Saturday, the Rotary Club of Kitante spoke in the same tone as they wrapped up two weeks of a golf fundraiser.

From Uganda Golf Club at Kitante last week, the Rotarians achieved their target of $20000 (Shs75m) when a field of 160 players took part in a round at the par-71 Entebbe course.

Improvement of water supply

“I am happy for the partners and all golfers who joined hands in this fundraiser.,” said Hannington Mpiima, a member of Entebbe Club and a director in the Rotary Club of Kitante.

The proceeds are set to go towards the improvement of water supply in Kamwokya, a suburb of Kampala.

“This will be an annual championship on Labour Day every year,” said Mpiima.

About 36 teams comprising four players each had contributed to the cause but also competed on the course.

Entebbe’s clubhouse team Kabalaza emerged as the best with 114 points from their best trio of Peter Apell (40),

Elton Tembo (38) and Andrew Baguma (36).

There are other players from rotary like former Uganda Golf Union president Jim Muhwezi, a member of the Rotary Club of Kampala.

“I had taken time to play golf in Entebbe. The fundraising drive was a good social cause and I had to take part,” said the retired military officer.

ROTARY CLUB OF KITANTE FUNDRAISER

ENTEBBE LEG RESULTS

BEST TEAMS

Kabalaza 114 points

Emmanuel MC 109 pts

Master Power 109 pts (c/b)

SUBSIDIARIES

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

GROUP A:

Christopher Baguma 39 pts

GROUP B:

Muhammad Jezan 42 pts

GROUP C:

Peter Kagumya 37 pts

LADIES - GROUP A:

Rita Apell 38 pts

GROUP B:

Charity Atuhaire 39 pts

PUTTING SIDE-BET

Golfer:

Patrick Mugisha

Non-Golfer:

Andrew Ntegeka

