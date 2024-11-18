Golfers braced for Lugazi Sugar Centenary Tourney
What you need to know:
Centenary Swing. Lugazi Hills Golf Club will celebrate 100 Years of Lugazi Sugar with a historic tournament, the unveiling of its redesigned championship course, and a preview of what awaits at the 2025 Uganda Open.
The new-look Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club is set to host the much-anticipated Lugazi Sugar Centenary Golf Tournament from November 21-23, marking 100 years of Lugazi Sugar's rich legacy.
The event will double as the official unveiling of the newly redesigned 18-hole championship course, setting the stage as a precursor for the Uganda Open.
City Tyres and Mandela Group have partnered with Lugazi Sugar for over twenty years and are at the forefront of this tournament. The event is not only a celebration of Lugazi Sugar's centenary but also an opportunity to introduce the new-look course to the golfing fraternity. The lush fairways and challenging layout are set to offer a memorable experience, giving golfers a preview of what to expect at next year’s Uganda Open.
Lugazi’s Legacy
Lugazi Hills captain, Paul Nanduvathussery Joseph, spoke with pride about the club's history of nurturing talent. “We are a home of talent and will continue to produce special players. The youngest-ever Uganda Open champion, Reagan Akena, and the previous champion, Godfrey Nsubuga, both started their journeys here at Lugazi," he remarked during the tournament's official launch at the City Tyres Offices located on Sixth Street Industrial Area, Kampala.
“We pride ourselves in unearthing champions and national stars over the years. And we look to birthing more in years to come.”
The revamped course boasts of immaculate greens and a layout designed to test golfers of all levels. The standout feature is Africa’s longest hole, the 702-yard par-5 15th, promising a memorable challenge for players.
Attractive prizes & surprises
Golfers will compete for Shs10m in the professionals' category and Shs8m for gross amateurs. Lady amateurs will share a prize pool of Shs4m. In addition, Herbert Bashaasha, Marketing Manager at City Tyres, exclaimed about the exciting off-course activities. “We will have two raffle draws during the tournament. If you’re unlucky on the course, you could win a mountain bike in the draw!"
Star-studded field
Uganda national team captain Joseph Cwinyaai is among the top contenders for the 54-hole action, alongside reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion Akena. Other notable participants include Titus Okwong, Juma Abiti, and local favourite and coach Ronnie ‘King’ Bukenya who will go toe-to-toe with the professionals.
The event, sponsored by City Tyres under the Mandela Group, continues a partnership with Lugazi Sugar spanning over 20 years. Additional support comes from Basco Paints and Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited (SCOUL).
Course Features
The new layout of the course has five tee-boxes for each hole with blue (professionals), white, red and yellow. The other tee-box is for junior golfers (kids). There are two new fairways introduced for the 427-yards par-4 hole no.6, heading to the highest point on this golf course, 184-yard par-3 hole no.7. Golfers will also have the unique experience to encounter the longest 702-yards par 5-hole no.15, the farest in the whole of Africa. The Lugazi Hills and Country Club course has beautiful gardens, different tree species, water bodies, animals (peacocks) and artistic statues most of them depicting the life of the Buddha, built within the golf course for the enjoyment of both golfers and non-golfers accompanying players.