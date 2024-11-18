Golfers braced for Lugazi Sugar Centenary Tourney

The new-look Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club is set to host the much-anticipated Lugazi Sugar Centenary Golf Tournament from November 21-23, marking 100 years of Lugazi Sugar's rich legacy.

The event will double as the official unveiling of the newly redesigned 18-hole championship course, setting the stage as a precursor for the Uganda Open.

City Tyres and Mandela Group have partnered with Lugazi Sugar for over twenty years and are at the forefront of this tournament. The event is not only a celebration of Lugazi Sugar's centenary but also an opportunity to introduce the new-look course to the golfing fraternity. The lush fairways and challenging layout are set to offer a memorable experience, giving golfers a preview of what to expect at next year’s Uganda Open.

Lugazi’s Legacy

Lugazi Hills captain, Paul Nanduvathussery Joseph, spoke with pride about the club's history of nurturing talent. “We are a home of talent and will continue to produce special players. The youngest-ever Uganda Open champion, Reagan Akena, and the previous champion, Godfrey Nsubuga, both started their journeys here at Lugazi," he remarked during the tournament's official launch at the City Tyres Offices located on Sixth Street Industrial Area, Kampala.

“We pride ourselves in unearthing champions and national stars over the years. And we look to birthing more in years to come.”

The revamped course boasts of immaculate greens and a layout designed to test golfers of all levels. The standout feature is Africa’s longest hole, the 702-yard par-5 15th, promising a memorable challenge for players.

Attractive prizes & surprises

Golfers will compete for Shs10m in the professionals' category and Shs8m for gross amateurs. Lady amateurs will share a prize pool of Shs4m. In addition, Herbert Bashaasha, Marketing Manager at City Tyres, exclaimed about the exciting off-course activities. “We will have two raffle draws during the tournament. If you’re unlucky on the course, you could win a mountain bike in the draw!"

Star-studded field

Uganda national team captain Joseph Cwinyaai is among the top contenders for the 54-hole action, alongside reigning Uganda Amateur Open champion Akena. Other notable participants include Titus Okwong, Juma Abiti, and local favourite and coach Ronnie ‘King’ Bukenya who will go toe-to-toe with the professionals.

The event, sponsored by City Tyres under the Mandela Group, continues a partnership with Lugazi Sugar spanning over 20 years. Additional support comes from Basco Paints and Sugar Corporation of Uganda Limited (SCOUL).