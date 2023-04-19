Hopeful Namakula wants better putting

National team coach Flavia Namakula is hoping her team can produce its best rounds on Day Three action on Wednesday after both the boys and girls dropped strokes at the All-Africa Junior Team Golf Championships yesterday in Kigo.

Day Two action on Tuesday seemed to be tougher than the opening as hosts Uganda lost rhythm at the par-72 course at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa on Tuesday.

In the boys’ class, Juma Abiti maintained a top-10 place on the individuals’ leaderboard after returning a round of six-over 78 but it wasn’t enough as they dropped to third in the team standings.

From leading Egypt by two strokes in second place on Monday, Uganda now is third with five strokes adrift of the north African side as South Africa continues to lead.

The girls too have kept it tight but only captain Frista Birabwa improved on her Day One score to card eight-over 80 in eighth place with her compatriots Winnie Musuya and Vivian Achen tied 11th and 13th respectively struggling.

Consequently, the girls, who were chasing Zimbabwe by two strokes kept fourth place but are now four behind Kenya. Namakula applied a hair drier treatment in last evening’s team meeting yet, she is still optimistic the seven-player team can bounce back.

“We thought the second day would be better but it was actually tougher than yesterday,” she said. “I hope that they will still improve tomorrow (on Wednesday). The good thing is that the players are still positive.

“The course is also tough but the good thing is that where we are playing with South Africa and Egypt and I think we have good a chance of playing

“Putting is their challenge but I also observed but they somehow lose focus after a bad shot which we must address,” added Namakula.

Uganda had on Monday fashioned moments of brilliance with boys’ captain Reagan Akena striking a hole-in-one on the short par-3 Hole No.4 but he was a shadow of himself on Tuesday.

Tournament favourites and power house South Africa leads in both genders with Keagan Crosbie, Jack Buchanan, Jaden Deltel and Amilkar Bhana top of the boys’ leaderboard in that order, all separated by seven strokes.

Buchanan fired Day Two’s best round of three-under 69 comprising six birdies and a sweet hole-in-one on the par3 Hole No.11.

ALL AFRICA JUNIOR TEAM GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS’ DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1 Keagan Crosbie (RSA) 71 70 141

2 Jack Buchanan (RSA) 73 69 142

3 Jaden Deltel (RSA) 73 74 147

4 Amilkar Bhana (RSA) 78 70 148

5 Mohamed Amr (EGY) 75 74 149

T6 Taymour Youssef (EGY) 76 74 150

T6 Todd Parker (NAM) 79 71 150

8 Juma Abiti (UGA) 78 78 156

T9 Krish Beiju Shah (KEN) 80 77 157

T9 Gabriel Le Court (MAU) 80 77 157

16 Ibrahim Ssemakula (UGA) 74 86 160

19 Reagan Akena (UGA) 80 82 162

21 Abdul Kakeeto (UGA) 84 80 164

GIRLS’ DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1 Kyra Van Kan (RSA) 71 69 140

2 Jasmine Furstenburg (RSA) 77 76 153

3 Primrose Chikwaya (ZIM) 82 75 157

4 Zane Kleynhans (RSA) 78 82 160

5 Chanelle Wangari (KEN) 80 82 162

6 Mariam Masiya (ZIM) 87 78 165

7 Kudzai Mandava (ZIM) 85 81 166

8 Frista Birabwa (UGA) 86 82 168

T9 Farah Ehab Kamal (EGY) 87 87 174

T9 Belinda Wanjiru (KEN) 83 91 174

T11 Winnie Musuya (UGA) 83 92 175