Hosts Uganda seek strong start in Kigo

The delight for Uganda Golf Union (UGU) about pulling off a spectacular miracle to host the All-Africa Junior Team Golf Championships has slowly withered.

The game itself will take over the talk at the Kigo clubhouse at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa marina when a field of about 100 players tees-off action at the par-72 course on Monday.

The teenagers’ continental showpiece is one UGU president Moses Matsiko hopes to set the stage for a strong future senior national team.

A large percentage or members of the team should be juniors, school going and we should be able to nurture and build the game of golf.

“It is very important that we begin with the end in mind,” said Matsiko. “In our strategic objective, we deliberately picked a junior team of national character to build responsible talents and when they are done with playing, they are still going to be professionals with other competences to live with in the outside world.

“My team is prepared, the competition comes with certain challenges but I hope we will be able to overcome them as it leads to the Toyota World Golf championship in Japan,” he added.

After weeks of training, captains Reagan Akena and Frista Birabwa will lead respective units of four and three each who will compete over four rounds on the next four days under the guise of coach Flavia Namakula.

Uganda last year finished fifth in the boys’ category during the edition held in Cairo, Egypt. Akena now wants to have that improved.

“Our game is much better than where we were some days ago. Our target is to be number one and we are capable of doing it,” said the handicap two player from Lugazi’s Mehta Golf Club.

The conditions could play a big part for the entire field comprising favourites South Africa and notable contenders such as Kenya and Egypt.

“The wind is complicated; it’s stable in the morning but unstable after lunch but our short game is strong,” added Akena who will lead a team comprising handicap five player Ibrahim Semakula and Juma Abiti from Mehta and handicap three player Abdul Kakeeto from Tooro Golf Club.

Meanwhile, the experienced Birabwa and Vivian Achen have already applauded Namakula for an improvement in their skills. Together with Winnie Musuya, their work is cut out too on the Kigo greens.

TEAM UGANDA

Boys: Reagan Akena (Captain), Ibrahim Ssemakula, Juma Abiti and Abdul Kakeeto

Girls: Frista Birabwa (Captain), Vivian Achen and Winnie Musuya

Officials: Flavia Namakula (Coach), Sam Kacungira (Manager)

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Name: All Africa Junior Team Golf Championship

Hosts: Uganda

Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa

Participating Countries: 15

Mode of play: Stroke-play