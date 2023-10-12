Hunt for Babirye

And so, the wait is over. The 73rd Ladies Open will off-set the five-in-one Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante on Thursday.

The 54-hole stroke-play competition has pulled together a classic field comprising talents from the East African Community and overseas countries like Sweden but it is defending champion Martha Babirye at the front of the quest.

Babirye will hope that she will return to the Kitante clubhouse by dusk on Saturday as a champion for a fourth time in five editions of this tournament.

She won her third title at the Serena Resort & Spa in Kigo with a margin of five shots last October and a lot of water has since gone under the bridge.

“A lot, especially with my short game and confidence,” Babirye said. She began the year with victory at the Entebbe Ladies Open and would later coast to victory at the Vipingo Ridge in Kenya back in August.

Yet, last weekend, she finished fourth and eight shots adrift of champion Evah Magala at the UGC Ladies Open.

Whilst the opposition column is sizably long, Babirye is focused. ‘The rival is the golf course,” she said, adding: “I must play the course the way it is.”

After winning five days ago, Magala feels she is in her best shape ever to compete at the Open, a title which has eluded her over the years since 1996.

“It is the biggest tournament but I have never been as ready as this time because, most of the time, I have not been getting ready,” said the handicap two player.

Prior to UGC, Magala had won the gross category of the Independence Cup at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai course in Abuja, Nigeria and back in March, she was second to Babirye in Entebbe.

Yet, over the past three years, Peace Kabasweka has emerged as the biggest challenger for Babirye and despite tying second with Judith Komugisha last weekend, Kabasweka is intent.

“I just feel more determined about my game,” she said, “God is good. It's another great chance to try my luck once again.”

Komugisha and Meron Kyomugisha are the new emerging forces yet the more experienced Gloria Mbaguta also has a point to prove after missing her flight from Abuja and consequently the UGC Ladies Open last week.

The foreign cast is equally intent; Tanzanians Idd Madina and Vicky Elias are keen on emulating countrymates Neema Olomi (2018) and Angel Eaton (2012, 2013 and 2017) who have triumphed at this championship before.

Then Kenyans Marget Nyanjoki and Ashley Awori are relishing the challenge while Mercy Nyachama will want a place better than second she took behind Irene Nakalembe in 2021.

UGANDA LADIES OPEN

CAST OF PAST CHAMPIONS

2022: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2021: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2020: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2019: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2018: Neema Olomi (TAZ)

2017: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2016: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2015: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2014: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2013: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2012: Angel Eaton (TAN)

2011: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2010: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2009: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

2008: Melissa Nawa (ZAM)

2007: Mary Karano (KEN)

2006: Mary Karano (KEN)

2005: Sophie Viggo (TAZ)

2004: Rose Naliaka (KEN)

2003: Esther Okullo (UGA)