I&M Bank bids to light up Katogo Invitational Series

Engineer Jacob Byamukama has admitted to facing a pile of expected pressure after recently taking over the office of chairman at Entebbe Golf Club.

The unique vibe and exuberance at EGC inevitably brings such. Byamukama and his new administration know keeping a busy club calendar and memorable 19th Hole experiences is a permanent yard stick that has to be honoured.

And certainly, Byamukama should have felt a sigh of relief, for now, after I&M Bank announced they will take care of logistics for the Katogo Invitational Series, an in-house EGC event.

“It’s a good time that we are now partnering with I&M Bank to make it memorable for golfers,” remarked Byamukama at the bank’s new suite in Kampala.

“This partnership is something we are proud of. We are looking to see that we can improve some of the facilities and experience of the members,” he noted.

Katogo is a team amongst EGC members that regularly rivals the other cohort called ‘Kabalaza’, derived from the cluster of members who relax at the balcony at the clubhouse adjacent to the airport route.

The healthy rivalry between the two has grown over the last half-a-decade both on and off the course and each has extended a humanitarian arm through fundraising for water projects and improvements of lives for the needy.

The pomp showcased the January leg of the Katogo Series inevitably attracted I&M Bank. “We have agreed to support the tournament, we will avail all the prizes required and at the end of it all, we shall also provide an exciting 19th Hole experience,” said bank’s acting managing director Sam Ntulume ahead of the forthcoming leg on April 29.

“This partnership is largely to ensure that the tournament runs smoothly throughout the year, showcase upcoming golfers and promote the sport in general,” Ntulume added before signing the partnership documents with Byamukama.

The Katogo Series’ first leg was coined with a format of play called ‘Daytona’ but Byamukama said that the next legs until December 9 with take on new formats dubbed ‘Call Your Shots’, ‘Me too’ and ‘Oh Gosh’.

“The new modes of play, fresh for the players and this is something I&M Bank is proud to be of. We want to grow with this property and add some significant value to the club,” noted I&M head of marketing and corporate communications Annette Nakiyaga.

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Name: Katogo Invitational Golf Series

Famous teams: Katogo, Kabalaza

Annual Legs: 4 (Quarterly)

First Leg: January 14

Next Leg date: April 29

Final Leg: December 9

Venue: Entebbe Club