I must play in the Magical Kenya Open - Kitata

Fearless Mode. Kitata will not back down from his aggressive style of play as he chases one of the three spots at stake in the Shs4b cash-rich Magical Kenya Open over the next month. PHOTO | EDDIE CHICCO

By  Innocent Ndawula

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Back To My Roots. US-based professional golfer Willy Deus Kitata has done the mileage from Florida to Nairobi and is keen on silencing his critics with decisive performances as he chases an elusive ticket to the Magical Kenya Open.

There is no other way for Willy Deus Kitata. Being aggressive is the only thing the Ugandan professional golfer knows and has done all his life.

