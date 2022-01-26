I must play in the Magical Kenya Open - Kitata

There is no other way for Willy Deus Kitata. Being aggressive is the only thing the Ugandan professional golfer knows and has done all his life.

Aggressive should actually be Kitata’s fourth name because it (aggressive mode) has given him everything he has achieved including his biggest prize todate – The 2014 Uganda Amateur Open Golf Championship title.

This weekend Kitata endured a 20-hour voyage from Florida to Nairobi via Germany for a fitness check and says ‘it’s showtime’ as he chases 100 points from three Safari Tour Series events to earn one of the three tickets at stake for non-Kenya nationals (internationals) to the coveted Magical Kenya Open scheduled for March 3-6 at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Gung-ho approach

“It is gonna be bloody,” said Kitata, in his customary no-holds barred tone, as he prepared to play in the first of the last three events at Limuru Country Club (January 22-26). The other two will be at Karen Country Club from February 5-9 before the pre-cursor event at Muthaiga on February 12-16.

“I have to get a slot into the Kenya Open at all costs. It’s time for me to give every shot the best I can. There are no more secrets from me. I have been working on my game with sweat and blood. I have tweaked my game management style a bit and I have a new bag. It is time the trophy stayed in East Africa.”

Kitata lies 36th on the 59-man log with 26 points and yet the cut will effectively be at No.15 – something that makes the Jupiter-based Ugandan’s dream far-fetched. But not to him.

“I need 100 points from the three events to make it to the Open. I am going for power-play. Three top-10 finishes will give me the 100 points but I am going to give it my all and try to win three in three. I know it may sound impossible but I am a different animal. If I don’t do it, no one else will,” added the 30-year-old who was born and bred in Entebbe.

There is a bouquet of healthy cash-pots for three Safari Tour Series events - $25,000 (Shs88m) for each and an even bigger one for the Magical Kenya Open - €1m (about Shs4b) for the European Tour event.

Kitata joins evergreen Deo Akope, Vincent ‘Araali’ Byamukama, Ronald Rugumayo, Abbey Bagalana and Abraham Ainamani for what should be an exciting build up to the prestigious 55-year-old showpiece.