Iron play keeps Baguma top

David Mpanga had no match during the August leg of the Monthly Tee tournament at Entebbe Club at the weekend.Playing off handicap 17, he returned the best score by an Entebbe Club member, of 65 nett to cap a memorable round.Yet, single handicapper Andrew Baguma too had a big say on the day. He topped the men’s Group A with a best round of 68 nett off handicap six.“I played in the company of good players who challenged me,” said Baguma who played with former Entebbe Club chairman Peter Apell, Joseph Galiwango and Uganda Golf Union (UGU) president Jackson Were.Both Apell and Galiwango are single handicappers and the atmosphere of competition could be felt for Baguma. “Beautiful conditions with very well prepared greens. The weather was cool throughout the afternoon.”The main trick however was in Baguma’s play. “My iron play and putting was on song. I took advantage of the par-5s especially on the back nine where I arrived early for two to easily make birdies,” he added.At the par-71 course, Baguma hit 11 greens in regulation and made 29 putts across the 18 holes, making relatively just under two strokes per green. Overall, Baguma finished with 12 pars. He battled a double-bogey on the par-5 Hole No.1 but Baguma hit birdies on the par-5 Holes No.11 and No.18, thereby deterring the damage of bogeys from Holes par-4 No.5, par-3 No.16 and the par-4 No.17.ENTEBBE MONTHLY TEEAUGUST LEG RESULTSOverall Winner: David Mpanga 65 nettGuest Winner: Hassan Kakooza 64 nettSeniors’ Winner 55+: Horace Rwakabureete 70 nettMEN’S WINNERSGROUP ARunner-Up: Saidi Kirarira 69 nettWinner: Andrew Baguma 68 nettGROUP BWinner: Casper Tevin Okiru 67 nettRunner-Up: Arthur Ronald Arinaitwe 68 nettGROUP CWinner: Geoffrey Byamugisha 68 nettRunner-Up: Mathias Kalule 69 nettLADIES - WINNERSRunner-Up: Peace Hellen 67 nettWinner: Esther Aganyira 67 nett (c/b)