Jadu wins August’s Serena63 Series leg

Jadu Patel is optimistic he can close out the year on a high and win the overall title at the Serena63 Series Golf tournament at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort & Spa in Kigo.

The handicap 14 player showed that he is focused on glory at the point-scoring I&M Bank-sponsored championship after he beat the field on Saturday to win the August leg with 42 points.

“I am just fighting for the 63 series (trophy),” said Jadu. “There is a lot of competition. I am glad I am in the top three.”

In the order of merit for the Kigo members for the weekend, Jadu collected 114 points and he tied with David Plenderleith in second place while Dr Kato Ssebaale led with 122 points.

On Saturday, Jadu increased his desire after he produced a round comprising one birdie on par-4 Hole No.16 to add to his nine pars, seven bogeys and one double-bogey on par-5 Hole No.2.

“My calmness helped me to win,” he said. Jadu is also concerned that his handicap has moved up to double digits from nine because of little time on the course.

But by winning on Saturday, it could serve as the trigger to practice further and attain his goal at this competition. “I will make it,” he added. Sahil Halai leads the Series with 193 points after five rounds.

SERENA63 SERIES - AUGUST MUG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Jadu Patel 42 points

Guest Winner: Charles Hamya 36 pts

ORDER OF MERIT MEMBERS

Dr Kato Ssebaale 122 pts

Jadu Patel 114 pts

David Plenderleith 114 pts

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Patrick Matu 36 pts

B: Jimmy Mugerwa 36 pts

NEAREST TO THE PIN

Duncan Kagwa

LONGEST DRIVE