Janda reigns at Entebbe Tee

‘A bad beginning makes a good ending’ is a common proverb. For Nice Janda, that must have rung in her mind in the truest sense at the weekend.

On Saturday, Janda caught the early bird for a morning round of golf during the Entebbe Monthly Tee tournament. She doesn’t reside far away from the oldest course in East and Central Africa.

However, she struck with a flat tire and she only descended further away from Entebbe, with real help coming from a fuel station around Kajjansi.

By then, her booked slot at the first tee was gone. She however later found a different group to play with owing to the disorganization; her first three holes were wobbly.

Janda however rose to play the last 15 holes and brilliantly thereby emerging as the overall winner of the April leg of the Monthly Tee with a score of 62 nett off handicap 31.

“I attribute it to the hard work, positive attitude and good luck,” she said. After her round, Janda immediately left brunch to celebrate her sister’s birthday and so the news of victory found her on her way home.

The aviator Janda began playing golf in 2010 but took a pause when she left the country in 2013 and she was back in 2022.

The lull forced her handicap to drop back 36 and despite playing frequently, she had been stuck at 31. “While I enjoyed the wins that come with a high handicap, I also longed to play better and get to a lower handicap,” she said.

At the weekend, Janda just broke the chains. “The victory on the course was primarily the exquisite fairways to which I only played from,” she said.

“The parts of my game that worked right were the tee-shots, not even one single of them was off the fairway. The irons served their purpose, the putter did its thing but my wedges were the cherry on the top, hands down,” she added.

Her best hole was the par-5 Hole No.11 where carded a birdie. And she wrapped up her round with pars on par-4 Hole No.4, par-3 Hole No.6, par-4 Hole No.13, par-4 Hole No.14 and the par-3 Hole No.16.

Meanwhile, the athletic Andrew Oluka emerged as the guest winner with a score of 68 nett off handicap 22.

ENTEBBE MONTHLY TEE

APRIL LEG RESULTS

Overall Winner: Nice Janda 62 nett

Guest Winner: Andrew Oluka 68 nett

Seniors’ Winner (55+): Sean Kinsella 72 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

GROUP A

Winner: Paul Habyarimana 70 nett

Runner-Up: Michael Tumusiime 71 nett (c/b)

GROUP B

Winner: Saidi Kirarira 65 nett

Runner-Up: Milton Edimu 69 nett (c/b)

GROUP C

Winner: Musa Baguma 66 nett

Runner-Up: Paul Kaheru 67 nett

LADIES

Winner: Willemien Hamminga 70 nett

Runner-Up: Peace Hellen 71 nett (c/b)