Kabasweka chooses family over defending Open title

The shockwaves about Peace Kabasweka’s absence intensified late on Wednesday night after a welcome event to launch the 74th Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open at Entebbe Club.

The Open’s title holder Kabasweka had kept cards close to her chest in the last interaction.

And it all fully manifested when she did not tee-off yesterday morning in round one of the 54-hole stroke-play championship.

“I am joining my parents in celebrating their 50 years’ marriage anniversary,” Kabasweka said via phone from Fort Portal.

Her parents got married on August 24, 1974 and Saturday will mark exactly a golden jubilee. Last October, Kabasweka won the Uganda Ladies Open title at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante following an eight-year quest.

A sixth born out of eight children, Kabasweka could have played yesterday but she couldn’t have finished the tournament. “It wouldn’t have made sense to play the two days then I joined my family for church and reception,” she said.

The golf fraternity took her decision not to defend her title in equal measure of disbelief and respect. “I am not disappointed because this is a blessing that I need to witness. It is a big milestone for my parents.

“When the tournament dates were announced and shifted to August, I knew I was going to miss it. I kept keeping my fingers crossed hoping the dates would change or not clash with our family event.”

Kabasweka admitted to this paper that she received about 36 phone calls in the course of yesterday after her name never made the online leaderboard.

“I have received so many text messages asking why I am not playing, whether I am okay. This makes me feel special that people appreciate my game and trust me,” added Kabasweka, whose dad was a football player.

Kabasweka becomes the second player not to defend her Uganda Ladies Open title in three years after 2021 winner Irene Nakalembe who chose to turn to the professional ranks the following year.

UGANDA LADIES OPEN

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2023: Peace Kabasweka (UGA)

2022: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2021: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2020: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2019: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2018: Neema Olomi (TAZ)

2017: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2016: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2015: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2014: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2013: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2012: Angel Eaton (TAN)

2011: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2010: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2009: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

2008: Melissa Nawa (ZAM)

2007: Mary Karano (KEN)

2006: Mary Karano (KEN)

2005: Sophie Viggo (TAZ)

2004: Rose Naliaka (KEN)

2003: Esther Okullo (UGA)

MARGIN OF VICTORY

2023: Kabasweka won by 1 stroke

2022: Babirye won by 5 strokes

2021: Nakalembe won by 3 strokes

2020: Babirye won by 2 strokes

2019: Babirye won by 1 stroke

2018: Olomi won by 2 strokes

2017: Eaton won by 2 strokes

2016: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2015: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2014: Namakula won by 12 strokes

2013: Eaton won by 8 strokes

2012: Eaton won by 5 strokes

2011: Namakula won by 5 strokes

2010: Namakula won by a 1 stroke