Kabasweka confident, Ssebugwawo intent

Following a tricky qualifier and opening round, only a handful of ladies are still in the quest for glory at the Entebbe Singleton Challenge Match-play Golf Championship.

To be exact, 13 ladies are still vying for the top prize - a trip to the Dubai Desert Classic - aboard RwandAir ahead of round action at the par-71 course today.

Of those, there are four all-female pairings of which two face-off with Victoria Bagaya and Charity Tushabomwe taking on Patricia Nakasi and Bernadette Musanabera in quest for a place at the last 16 stage.

But ladies’ history at this big knock-out show is intact thanks to the 2018 winning pairing of Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime. They plan to do that again this year and it is Ernest Rukundo and Ancel Tumwesigye in their way today.

“Our strategy is to play the course as it is not our opponents,” handicap three Kabasweka said. “That way, we shall have a good score that I am sure will give us a win. Good enough, we have been on the course for practice so we are good to face our opponents.”

Handicap 17 player Kesiime followed Kabasweka last weekend as she won the Entebbe Ladies Open title for the first time.

There is demand to continue delivering but the Tooro-bred Kabasweka is pretty confident. “All I need is to swing well and stay calm. This is easier since we play as a pair, it’s not an individual game,” she added.

The combo of Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere defeated Julius Mugisha and Micheal Fiacco 6/5 (6-up with five holes to spare) last month but they are now up against Entebbe Club chairman Dr Peter Apell and a solid Andrew Baguma.

“Our strategy is simple,” Ssebugwawo stated, “Our opponents are long hitters but also low handicappers. We will keep the ball on the fairway, take advantage of the holes where we have additional strokes and try to square the simple par 3s.”

That’s not easy though. “We will get to their head early by taking the par 5 hole no 1. This should set the pace as our intentions will be made very loud and clear,” ever-jolly Ssebugwawo added.

Former club chairman Oscar Semawere and his partner Marvin Kagoro face Albert Gitta and Herbert Olowo. “We always do not have a strategy but we deal with our opponents as we play,” handicap 13 player Semawere said.

The delighted pairings on the day will do more of the talking during the 19th Hole prize-giving ceremony set to be christened by all-white wear.





ENTEBBE SINGLETON CHALLENGE

SEASON VI - SELECTED ROUND TWO FIXTURES

Oscar Semawere & Marvin Kagoro vs. Albert Gitta & Herbert Olowo

Edrea Kagombe & Charles Kagombe vs. Charles Kabunga & Bridget Basiima

John Katto & Hassan Kiyemba vs. Lony Akena & Geoffrey Odur

Lillian Koowe & Sharon Musiimenta vs. Colin Talemwa & Andrew Atuhaire

Charles Odere & Moses Ssebugwawo vs. Peter Apell & Andrew Baguma

Victoria Bagaya & Charity Tushabomwe vs. Patricia Nakasi & Bernadette Musanabera

Moses Matsiko & Ashvin Kananathan vs. Samson Agamile & Micheal Monne

Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime vs. Ernest Rukundo & Ancel Tumwesigye







