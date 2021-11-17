Kabasweka hopes for one better at Uganda Open

Peace Kabasweka did not have a great start to this week.

A part of her didn’t have peace after she lost to familiar foe Martha Babirye via a sudden-death play-off after tying on an aggregate score of 231 gross over 54 holes thereby missing out on the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open title at the par-72 Kitante on Saturday.

Kabasweka had been ahead of Babirye for the longer spells of the championship, only to painfully melt with a double-bogey while the twin carded a par on the decisive par-4 Hole No.12 contest.

“Of course I was disappointed,” Babirye told this publiaction in a recent chat. This is not the first time Babirye has usurped her though.

Last November during the 70th Uganda Ladies Open, Kabasweka led from Day One and, she even grew her lead to five shots when Babirye carded a bogey and double-bogey on the first two Holes par-5 No.1 and par-4 No.2 on the final day at Kitante.

But she strangely withered as Babirye rose up the leaderboard and on the short par-3 Hole No.17, the latter ably defended her title with a par as Kabasweka again double-putted for bogey.

Certainly, that’s a rough page to reminisce about for Kabasweka ahead of the 71st Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Open which tees-off at Entebbe Golf Club tomorrow.

But, the Tooro-bred player says she’s mentally ready for the 54-hole stroke-play duel.

“Losing is also good,” Kabasweka stated, “It has helped me address my weaknesses and also give motivation to work hard.”

She reckons that her game has changed a lot since last year’s mishap at Kitante. “My commitment towards my shots has improved.”

So can she win it this time? “I am still very hopeful that I can win. You know every experience comes with a lesson. I am now more focused and my determination levels are much better than the past years,” she adds.

As Kabasweka will vie to unseat Babirye, so will two-time runner-up Irene Nakalembe, Tanzanian Iddy Madina, and 2015 runner-up Eva Magala.

2021 Uganda golf open details

Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 4

Venue: Entebbe Golf Course

Size: Par-71

Pros’ kitty: Shs100m

Expected field: 400 players

Platinum Sponsor: Tusker Malt (Shs300m)