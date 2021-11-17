Kabasweka hopes for one better at Uganda Open

Eyes on prize? Peace Kabasweka follows her ball after chipping during a recent round.  Photo/Eddie Chicco

  • Last November during the 70th Uganda Ladies Open, Kabasweka led from Day One and, she even grew her lead to five shots when Babirye carded a bogey and double-bogey on the first two Holes par-5 No.1 and par-4 No.2 on the final day at Kitante.

Peace Kabasweka did not have a great start to this week.
A part of her didn’t have peace after she lost to familiar foe Martha Babirye via a sudden-death play-off after tying on an aggregate score of 231 gross over 54 holes thereby missing out on the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Ladies Open title at the par-72 Kitante on Saturday. 
 Kabasweka had been ahead of Babirye for the longer spells of the championship, only to painfully melt with a double-bogey while the twin carded a par on the decisive par-4 Hole No.12 contest.
“Of course I was disappointed,” Babirye told this publiaction in a recent chat. This is not the first time Babirye has usurped her though. 

