Kabasweka powers to Tooro Ladies Open title

Peace Kabasweka was confident she could deliver a star performance at her own tournament - the Tooro Ladies Golf Open - in Fort Portal at the weekend.

Kabasweka is currently one of the country’s leading top female players. However, responsibilities as the lady captain of Tooro Golf Club were expected to deter her performance at the 36-hole stroke-play event.

Or, rather not. Kabasweka defied that and instead emerged as the best player at the second Tooro Ladies Open championship after she won by a margin of 14 shots at the nine-par 70 course.

Banking on a fine start, Kabasweka produced an unmatched aggregate score of 144 gross over two rounds to win the showpiece which had attracted a total field of 115 players.

“I was swinging and putting well, that is what made the difference,” Kabasweka told this paper.

Normally, those involved in organizing tournaments struggle to perform on the course due to the weight of demand off the course. However, that did get into Kabasweka’s way.

“It was not very difficult because I had the best service providers to do what I wanted and I had everything ready before the competition day,” she said.

Much of her credit went to the tournament’s sponsors Vivo Energy, Home Bliss Hotel, Ekspresso, MTN, Whitecap Crisp, Bugiri Sugar and Pepsi.

Kabasweka was into ascendancy right from the onset when she returned level-par 70 to lead by 11 shots after carding three birdies on Holes par-5 No.4, par-4 No.16 and par-5 No.18.

She also had a double-bogey on par-4 Hole No.7 and a bogey on par-4 Hole No.2 but Judith Komugisha, who had carded 81, was quite distant.

On Saturday, Kabasweka declined but still was the day’s best player with four-over 74 comprising a birdie on Hole par-4 No.12.

Again, she suffered a double-bogey on Hole par-3 No.8 and a trio of bogeys on Holes par-4 No.3, par-3 No.5 and par-5 No.9.

Overall, 2023 winner Meron Kyomugisha finished second but 14 shots Kabasweka. The latter had eight juniors compete from Tooro and Kilembe clubs.

The entire field had members from other clubs such as Uganda Golf Club, Entebbe, Palm Valley, Serena Kigo, Kinyara, Jinja, Mbarara, Kabale, Kilembe, and Namulonge.

2024 TOORO LADIES GOLF OPEN

FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Peace Kabasweka 70 74 144

3 Meron Kyomugisha 83 75 158

2 Martha Babirye 85 75 160

4 Judith Komugisha 81 83 164

TOORO LADIES OPEN

PRIZE STRUCTURE

Subsidiary Ladies: Diana Akankwatsa 67 nett

Bronze Nett Winner: Juanita Karamagi 142 nett

Bronze Gross Winner: Ruth Mugisha 204 gross

Silver Nett Winner: Janet Kabayonga 143 nett

Seniors Winner (L): Joan Kyatuka 151 nett

Seniors Winner (55-65): Bernard Amwine 31 points

Seniors Winner (66+): William Bizibu 36 pts

SUBSIDIARIES - MEN

GROUP A: Mark Muhumuza 38 pts

GROUP B: Andrew Isagara 36 pts

GROUP C: Patrick Tumwine 43 pts

NEAREST TO THE PIN

L: Annette Bamanya

M: Michael Musiime

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Martha Babirye