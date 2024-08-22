Kabasweka pushes for historic Uganda Open title defence

Winning a championship for the first time is a pretty difficult task. And Peace Kabasweka concurs that securing her maiden Uganda Ladies Golf Open title at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) in Kitante last October marks as her best chapter in a nearly decade-long career.

While getting to the top is that tough, staying there is even harder. Kabasweka’s one-stroke victory over Tanzanian Iddy Madina after three rounds at the 73rd Open is now history.

The Fort Portal-bred player returns to defend her crown when the 54-hole stroke-play 74th Ladies Open presented by Johnnie Walker tees-off at the par-71 course of Entebbe Club on Thursday.

“Definitely, I plan to defend my title,” the handicap one player Kabasweka told this paper in a recent chat. Four ladies have defended this title in the last 20 years; Kenyan Mary Karano, Tanzanian Angel Eaton, Flavia Namakula (twice) and Martha Babirye.

Over the past 10 months, Kabasweka has won so many trophies on offer at local and regional level. When the big events have come around this year, Kabasweka has been denied victory.

And that’s twice recently by Madina. In early July at the Lusaka Golf Club, Madina beat Kabasweka by a whopping 21 strokes to win the Zambia Ladies Open title.

At the sixth UGC Ladies Open at Kitante on Saturday, Madina won while Kabasweka was by five shots adrift in second.

“I wasn’t doing so well on the short game. I lost a lot of strokes,” Kabasweka reacted. “But there is no pressure. This was a learning experience for me and I am looking forward to improving them,” she said ahead of this tournament.

“The approach is all I need to work on, the rest is okay,” Kabasweka added. Only Madina and Aalaa Riyaz Somji played at Kitante last weekend but the Tanzanian cast in Entebbe is set to grow bigger with more entries by Hawa Wanyeche, Loveness Mungure, 2018 winner Neema Olomi and the experienced Vicky Elias.

And right to say that the conversation has shifted to a Uganda - Tanzania battle on the Entebbe greens this week. Madina is chasing a double within a week in Uganda.

“I know I can do better than what I did (in Kitante),” she said. “I have never won the Uganda Open and that’s the hunger. I have come again to try. I am positive,” she added.

Meanwhile, last year’s second runner-up Evah Magala has since crossed to the professional ranks but there is a litany of other Ugandans to wrestle for the silverware including three-time winner Babirye.

Babirye’s Open title defence last October withered to a sixth place finish, some nine shots adrift of Kabasweka but a soul searching in Kenya and South Africa seems to have redeemed her.

Babirye was blown away by two holes over three rounds during the UGC Ladies Open last week but she looks to rekindle her flame. “In Entebbe, it will be different,” she said.

There are also familiar competitors including Meron Kyomugisha, Judith Komugisha, the experienced left-hander Gloria Mbaguta and Harriet Kitaka.

2024 UGANDA GOLF OPEN

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Dates: Aug 20 - Sept 7

Venue: Entebbe Club

Size: Par-71

Expected field: 600 players

Pros’ kitty: Shs150m

Sponsors: UBL (Shs550m), Absa (Shs270m), MTN, Pinnacle Security, HH Smart Solutions (Motorola), HH Solutions, Case Medical Services, Medisell, Orchard Interiors, NCS, R&A, UGC, International Golf Federation

73RD JOHNNIE WALKER UGANDA LADIES GOLF OPEN

2023 FINAL LEADERBOARD

1 Peace Kabasweka (UGA) 68 75 78 221

2 Iddy Madina (TAZ) 73 74 75 222

3 Evah Magala (UGA) 74 78 76 228

T4 Mercy Nyanchama (KEN) 78 75 76 229

T4 Ashley Awour (KEN) 74 76 79 229

T6 Martha Babirye (UGA) 81 74 75 230

T6 Meron Kyomugisha (UGA) 76 74 80 230

8 Judith Komugisha (UGA) 77 79 79 235

9 Harriet Kitaka (UGA) 77 80 82 239

10 Margaret Njoki (KEN) 78 80 83 241

UGANDA LADIES OPEN

CAST OF CHAMPIONS

2023: Peace Kabasweka (UGA)

2022: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2021: Irene Nakalembe (UGA)

2020: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2019: Martha Babirye (UGA)

2018: Neema Olomi (TAZ)

2017: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2016: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2015: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2014: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2013: Angel Eaton (TAZ)

2012: Angel Eaton (TAN)

2011: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2010: Flavia Namakula (UGA)

2009: Jasper Kamukama (UGA)

2008: Melissa Nawa (ZAM)

2007: Mary Karano (KEN)

2006: Mary Karano (KEN)

2005: Sophie Viggo (TAZ)

2004: Rose Naliaka (KEN)

2003: Esther Okullo (UGA)

MARGIN OF VICTORY

2023: Kabasweka won by 1 stroke

2022: Babirye won by 5 strokes

2021: Nakalembe won by 3 strokes

2020: Babirye won by 2 strokes

2019: Babirye won by 1 stroke

2018: Olomi won by 2 strokes

2017: Eaton won by 2 strokes

2016: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2015: Namakula won by 6 strokes

2014: Namakula won by 12 strokes

2013: Eaton won by 8 strokes

2012: Eaton won by 5 strokes

2011: Namakula won by 5 strokes

2010: Namakula won by a 1 stroke