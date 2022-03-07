Kabasweka wins Entebbe Ladies Open

The handicap three gripped the favourite’s tag billing to beat a field of 22 top players with an aggregate score of 150 gross after 36 holes at the par-71 course.

Peace Kabasweka is hoping for a more in 2022 after claiming her first win of the season at the 12th KCB Bank Entebbe Ladies Golf Open championship at the weekend.

