Kabasweka wins Entebbe Ladies Open

Peace Kabasweka is hoping for a more in 2022 after claiming her first win of the season at the 12th KCB Bank Entebbe Ladies Golf Open championship at the weekend.

The handicap three gripped the favourite’s tag billing to beat a field of 22 top players with an aggregate score of 150 gross after 36 holes at the par-71 course.

She is the new champion after Irene Nakalembe, who recently turned professional, had won the championship a record seven times in a row since 2015.

“I’m extremely happy and I truly thank God,” Kabasweka said after receiving her trophy from chief guest Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka with Uganda Ladies Golf Union president Anne Abeja present.

The Tooro Club player had been patient though. She first competed at this event in 2016 and her previous best finish had been third when she tied with Eva Magala in 2020.

Saturday, she needed to do some work. She was in second place after carding an opening round of six-over 77 and trailed leader Gloria Mbaguta by two shots.

“I struggled on Day One, I didn’t arrive on regulations for most of the greens,” said the player who delivered a fine round of two-over 73 on Saturday to assume a three-stroke advantage, landing the trophy and an air ticket from Uganda Airlines.

“This win has opened my doors of success,” she added.