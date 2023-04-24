Kabuchu’s day as Shs1b MTN Monthly Tee starts

Edward Kabuchu is a man of few words. But it is his presence often punctuated by elegance that speaks volumes.

On Saturday night, Kabuchu lit up the 19th Hole prize giving ceremony on the first evening of the new MTN Monthly Tee after he emerged overall winner at Entebbe Golf Club (EGC).

Kabuchu’s day

Playing off handicap 19, Kabuchu braved the wet conditions at the par-71 course to beat the field of 178 players thanks to a superb round of 63 nett.

“Everything I did turned into gold,” he said moments after picking his prize from MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge. “I am not used to rolling my ball,” stated the executive director of MSL Logistics, a big player in the oil industry.

“Wherever I would hit my ball, it would go there, the ground was favorable,” Kabuchu explained about his round, which had no birdie but about 10 pars.

Podium after podium

Kabuchu started playing golf in 2007 but he is in a new zone having won a social event two weeks ago. “It is very rare to win twice in a row in a club of more than 200 members. It’s like throwing a dice,” he added.

Like Kabuchu, Ronald Osekeny, who had on Friday won the EGC Idd Social with 39 stableford points, still made it to the podium a day later by winning the men’s Group B category with 68 nett on count-back off handicap 17.

“The back nine was very good, I was calm and played well,” Osekeny reacted, “I hit an OB for quadruple bogey on par-5 Hole No.4 and lost a ball for double bogey on par-4 Hole No.5 otherwise, I was headed for overall winner,” he added.

Shs300m per year

This showpiece, previously called a Mug event, got a revamp following sponsor telecom MTN’s three-year sponsorship of nearly Shs1b to EGC.

Mulinge and EGC chairman Jacob Byamukama happily e-signed the partnership which will include the construction of a halfway clubhouse, the ongoing refurbishment of the main clubhouse, junior and lady players plus new members.

“MTN Uganda is thrilled to partner with the Entebbe Club to boost golf development and promote the spirit of engagement with the golfing community in Uganda,” remarked Mulinge who later received a putter from Kabuchu as her first club.

“We can confirm that we are going to go a long haul and MTN has confirmed that we are stronger together again,” stated Byamukama.

“We have agreed that we are going to develop the game of golf with programmes for juniors, ladies and new members to expand and golf in the country with Entebbe as the kingpin,” he added.

According to the sponsorship architects Innocent Kihika and Peter Magona who started the talks in November, the Monthly Tee events will peak in June and December with free wi-fi and discounted drinks making the social aspect of the game.

THE MTN MONTHLY TEE

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner: Edward Kabuchu 63 nett

Seniors Winner: Kato Ssebbaale 71 nett

Guest Winner: Emmanuel Wamimbi 67 nett (c/b)

Lady Winner: Diana Nabukenya 71 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Tony Kisadha 68 nett

B: Ronald Osekeny 68 nett (c/b)