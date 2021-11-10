Kasango, Opio reign at Kakira open

Grace Kasango is soon joining the paid ranks. But before he join the money-spinning category, the Jinja-bred player remains a classy amateur star.

Kasango reminisced memories of his first days by claiming his third title of the Kakira Sugar Open during the tournament’s 14th edition over the weekend. The 22-year-old carded a round of 70 gross over the nine-hole course to emerge as champion at the par-72 Jinja Club. He had done enough to edge Entebbe club’s Ronald Mugisha and his Jinja teammate Joseph Ngobi by a stroke to add to his 2014 and 2015 crowns.

“After training with my club pro teammates in the last weeks, I felt that no one would challenge me on my home course,” said the victorious Kasango.

“The greens were wet and bumpy enough for my approach balls and that really pushed me to deliver my A game.”

Battle for cash

Meanwhile Entebbe’s pro golfer Silver Opio edged Jinja-bred Abbey Bagalana via a sudden-death play-off after tying 141 to scoop the biggest share of professionals’ Shs10m kitty.

During the play-off at the 18th, Opio carded with two pars whereas Bagalana returned a par before his challenge melted with a bogey.

Meanwhile, Jinja club continued to show a glimpse of producing female talent after handicap 30 player Thereza Ampaire stunned to win ladies’ Group B with 60 nett.

