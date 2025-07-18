Kasozi & Babirye finally win Pearl of Africa series event, Rugumayo leads

Few woud have tipped Joseph Kasozi to play in the pressure group of the gross amateur event at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club going into the final day of the Pearl of Africa series.

In fact fewer people would have tipped him to win the trophy and title. But the experienced amateur golfer confounded critics by holding his nerve to become the first winner of a POA event in Lugazi.

Kasozi’s victory will stand him in good stead ahead of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open due to take place at the same venue in just over a month.

His final round of 71 had four birdies and four bogeys but it was enough to sail him through, two strokes better than Juma Abiti who had taken control on the opening day.

Explaining his victory, Kasozi felt confident once he crossed the halfway stage at two-under for the day. “I knew that I had it,” he revealed.

“I played with two talented young men in Joel Okoth and Asuman Tumwesigye and I really enjoyed my time on the course with them,” an overjoyed Kasozi added.

Interestingly, the five top slots of the amateurs were won by golfers whose first names all start with letter J. Joseph Ksozi took no.1 position, Juma Abiti was second, Joseph Cwinya-ai finished third, Joel Okoth claimed fourth and lastly Joseph Kanolera finished in fifth.

Kasozi becomes the third POA winner in the inaugural season of the series after UGC winner John Musiimenta and Entebbe champion Michael Tumusiime.

Kasozi will take home Shs1.7m for his efforts and he believes that he can actually last the distance when the Uganda Open arrives next month.

“There can’t be a better form of inspiration that this,” he said with a beaming smile. In the gross amateurs for ladies, Martha Babirye strolled to a comfortable eight-shot victory after her opponent Meron Kyomugisha capitulated spectacularly with a horrific 93 on the final day.

It was not that Babirye played well; Friday’s round had everything to do with Kyomugisha’s absurd round that made the ladies’ event a no-contest once she crossed the halfway point trailing by four strokes.

From then on, it was downhill for Babirye as her opponent descended into oblivion.

In the professional category, Ronald Rugumayo is favourite to win his first Pearl of Africa series title after maintaining his lead at the top.