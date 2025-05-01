Kato shoots 67 for Akope Challenge lead

Two Kato twins, with no relation to each other, lit up the Labour Day action of the second Deo Akope Challenge Golf championship at Entebbe Club on Thursday.

Davis Kato set some fine pace in the quest for the biggest share of the professionals’ kitty of Shs15m after he fired an opening round of four-under 67 at the oldest course in East and Central Africa.

Yet another professional Samuel Owen Kato spiced up the clubhouse conversation in his own way after he produced a sensational hole-in-one to the yellow flag centered on the green of the ascending par-3 Hole No.12.

But Davis’ fine game is what set the pace in the race for glory over 54 holes. “It has been nice, I have been swinging well. If you can play all the par-3s in regulation, then it means you’re swinging well,” said the man who turned pro in 2018.

Herman 'Deco' Mutebi is off the pace.

Interestingly, Davis has never won a pro event. But, the Entebbe-bred has turned around his craft since the close of 2024.

The signs were there when Kato came sixth as Herman Deco Mutebi won the Pearl of Africa (POA) Series Entebbe leg at the start of last month.

“I thought I would be the winner at POA. I practice every day, hitting 200 balls on the range, chipping over 300 balls daily, that is my route.

“My game is all about my sponsorship which I got from Lloyd Busuulwa, who is all funding my tournaments in Uganda,” stated Davis.

Yesterday, he carded 12 pars overall and he was four-under at halfway stage after birdies on Holes par-4 No.4, par-5 No.7, par-3 No.8 and par-4 No.9.

“I could have scored eight under but I was controlling scores going to into the back nine,” he said.

His charge was only altered when he bogeyed the par-3 Hole No.16 facing the church but then closed the round with a fifth birdie on the par-5 18th green.

“On Hole No.16, I missed the green on the right then I chipped over the pin within two pub lengths then first putt rolled in and out.”

Davis is keen on maintaining his plan and hopes to close out the next 36 holes whilst top of the leaderboard tomorrow.

“My strategy is to stay aggressive, play the fairways as much as I can. If I am not aggressive, I can’t play. The course is playing well,” he added.

Kato leads the field and faces pressure from the lanky Grace Kasango who carded three-under 68 including four birdies and a bogey on the par-4 Hole No.14.

A total seven players scored under, quite rare of an Ugandan field, and that cast continues with three men; Marvin Kibirige, Abraham Ainamani and David Kamulindwa tied third on two-under 69.

Fred Wanzala and Rodell Gaita each carded one-under 70 and Owen Kato is eighth at level-par, thanks to that memorable landmark.

In the company of Fred Wanzala and Emmanuel Ogwang, Samuel hit a Titleist Pro VII black ball using a Callaway pitching wedge straight into the cup. It wasn’t a surprise though.

“This is my fifth hole-in-one but third on the same hole,” same the man formerly a caddie at Entebbe. Samuel did that previously in 2020 and 2023 but this is his first hole-in-one competitively.

“This hole-in-one found me at 3-over, and then I went to one-under in three holes. It ignited me, it picked me from the low mode to high mode,” he added.

Samuel had began the round with three bogeys in four holes but after Hole No.12, he birdied par-4 Hole No.13, the par-5s No.15 and No.18 although he rued the double-bogey on the par-4 No.17.

In the amateur category, Joseph Kasozi and left-hander Gloria Mbaguta lead the charge.

2025 DEO AKOPE CHALLENGE

PROFESSIONALS DAY ONE LEADERBOARD

1 Davis Kato 67 -4

2 Grace Kasango 68 -3

T3 Marvin Kibirige 69 -2

T3 Abraham Ainamani 69 -2

T3 David Kamulindwa 69 -2

T6 Fred Wanzala 70 -1

T6 Rodell Gaita 70 -1

8 Samuel Kato 71 0

T9 Ronald Bukenya 72 +1

T9 Peter Sendawula 72 +1

AMATEUR MEN’S DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1 Joseph Kasozi 73 69 142 0

2 Lawrence Walakira 71 73 144 +2

3 Shashank S. Gadre 72 72 144 +2

4 Godfrey Kambale 76 71 147 +5

5 Ivan J. Sekulima 73 77 150 +8

AMATEUR LADIES’ DAY TWO LEADERBOARD

1 Gloria Mbaguta 75 77 152 +10

2 Martha Babirye 79 74 153 +11

3 Meron Kyomugisha 78 78 156 +14

T4 Lillian Koowe 81 83 164 +22