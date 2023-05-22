Katutsi gears for more after Captain’s Bell win

Vincent Katutsi did not expect it. But, the avid lawyer will now look forward to a single-digit handicap after he floored the field to win overall prize at the Captain’s Bell tournament held at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on Saturday.

Katutsi’s experience in the game came to tell at a least expected time when he fired a solid round of 66 nett off handicap 10 to beat a gigantic field of 260 players at the par-72 course in Kitante on a day set to honour UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala’s first year of service.

“I am excited,” said Katutsi, who had shared the podium with officials including title sponsor Absa Bank’s managing director Mumba Kalifungwa.

“Of course, a game is a game but having started well with straight long drives and great putting, I felt I could make it, I only had to hold the excitement a little long and boom I did it,” said Katutsi.

His journey in the game begun 13 years ago at Entebbe after encouragement from his father, retired judge John Bosco Katutsi. That, in part, could explain the round he produced.

“I was calm all through the round, playing one hole at a time,” said Katutsi. He played four birdies on Holes par-5s No.1 and No.13, par-4 No.14 and par-3 No.17.

He however felt he could have done better to avoid two double bogeys on the short Holes par-4 No.7 and par-4 No.11 plus bogeys on Holes par-5 No.3, par-3 No.6, and par-4s No.10 and No.12.

“Occasionally, the feeling of many ‘unders’ would run in and throw me off tangent but I am glad I tried to keep it together till the end.

“Well, my victory is a loud telling that I can still complete and represent ably. This should see me engaging in more events and challenging myself to do even better,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anne Abeja’s was the best female player with the former Uganda Ladies Golf Union president returning a score of 69 nett.

In the professionals’ category where they competed for a Shs10m kitty by Absa, Marvin Kibirige couldn’t be matched after he equaled the Kitante course record with an opening round of nine-under 63 comprising seven birdies and one eagle on the par-4 No.3 green before winning the 36-hole competition with an aggregate total of 138.

UGC CAPTAIN’S BELL

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Overall Winner (M): Vincent Katutsi 66 nett

Overall Winner (L): Anne Abeja 69 nett

Professional Winner: Marvin Kibirige 138

Guest Winner: Lillian Koowe 67 nett

Seniors Winner (L): Jennifer Opio 75 nett

Seniors Winner (M): Jackson Karyarugookwe 71 nett

GROUP WINNERS

MEN

A: Charles Mubiru 68 nett

B: Abe Luka 70 nett

C: Tushar Mashru 69 nett

LADIES

A: Mackline Nsenga 72 nett (c/b)

B: Gertrude Kityo 70 nett (c/b)

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: David Mureithi

L: Annette Kiconco

LONGEST DRIVE

M: Tarzan Lubega