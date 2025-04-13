Katwebaze, Atukunda stun Tumusiime

For all the time he gives the game of golf, Michael ‘MT’ Tumusiime hasn’t gripped enough success at major amateur tournaments.

In 2022, Tumusiime led only to wobble and lose the 81st Uganda Amateur Open title by five shots to home boy Andrew Ssekibejja at the Lake Victoria Resort & Spa in Kigo.

A Principal Air Transport officer at Civil Aviation Authority, Tumusiime’s craft is a unique one for many players who cut from the corporate sector.

And after he turned 50 recently, the handicap three player Tumusiime a week ago the talk of the golf fraternity after strolled to win the amateur title of the Entebbe leg of the Pearl of Africa (Poa) Golf Series.

On Saturday, Tumusiime blipped and his pairing with Mark Namanya suffered a shock defeat to Ellis Katwebaze and Evelyne Atukunda in the second round of the Entebbe Match-play Championship.

The husband-wife combo of Katwebaze and Atukunda, which has been married for 11 years, thrived amid pressure to win 3/1 (three-up with a hole to spare) at the green of the pretty difficult par-4 Hole No.17.

Playing this tournament as a pairing for a third time in row, Atukunda admits the victory carried in a heavy bag of surprise.

“My partner had not been playing for a while and we were a bit worried because MT just won a week ago. Mark is also really good,” stated Atukunda.

It turns out Katwebaze was the ultimate kingmaker. “When there are rains, no one is charge. It took us so long to get into the rhythm and Ellis was solid and red-hot. The few times he made mistakes, his wife covered up,” admitted handicap 12 Namanya.

“Looking at his (Katwebaze) shots and the way he was scoring, I was really surprised. He had really kept his bag out of the car. I did not play badly either but he was scoring better. All in all, it was not easy. By No.17, I was mentally tired. We had to concentrate throughout,” said Atukunda.

“MT’s game was a bit off especially on the front nine and we took advantage of that. Coming to this game, we were really scared. Mark would go to the rough but then come out like a pro to the green,” she added.

Michael Tumusiime.

The pairings squared Holes par-5 No.1 and par-3 No.2 but Katwebaze and Atukunda then charged to win par-4 Holes No.3, No.4 and No.5 to 3-up before Namanya and Tumusiime cut the deficit back to a shot by conquering par-3 Hole No.6 and the long par-5 Hole No.7.

Katwebaze and Atukunda won the next four holes to go 5-up and the latter hoped the match was almost over so they could go celebrate their son’s birthday.

Tumusiime and Namanya however had other ideas albeit late. They won Holes par-3 No.12, squared the par-4 No.13, won the par-4 No.14, par-5 No.15 but Katwebaze and Atukunda squared No.16 and the latter won at No.17 to bury the contest.

“My husband and I have never gone 5-up and then been brought back down and I actually feared we were going for a sudden-death play-off,” she added.

On the day however, the pairing of Steven Kitamirike and Charles Kabunga were the biggest winners of the day, with an 8/6 win over Andrew Baguma and Peter Apell at the 12th green.

Then the pairing of Casper Okiru and Ronald Osekeny will return to Entebbe to complete their match against ladies Jackie Kamunyu and Berna Musanabera after they tied all-square (a/s)

ENTEBBE MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

ROUND TWO RESULTS

Yunus Bbaale & Anthony Agaba bt. Collins Nuwagira & Dan Kajungu 3/2

Kin Kariisa & John Basabose bt. Herbert Kamuntu & Stephen Ojambo 2-up

Saidi Kirarira & Richard Mucunguzi bt. Twinemanzi Tumumbweine & Robbins Mwehaire 1-up

Evelyne Atukunda & Ellis Katwebaze bt. Mark Namanya & Michael Tumusiime 3/1

Casper Okiru & Ronald Osekeny vs. Jackie Kamunyu & Berna Musanabera a/s

Alex Mukasa & James Orima bt. John Muchiri & Isaac Mariera w/o

Picole Lukyamuzi & Henry Nsubuga bt. Sam Kacungira & Vincent Katutsi 3/2

Steven Kitamirike & Charles Kabunga bt. Andrew Baguma & Peter Apell 8/6

Andrew Kibaya & Edward Kabuchu bt. Collins Aritua & George Afimani 4/3

Milton Edimu & Lloyd Busuulwa bt. Dennis Ankunda & Brian Omeda 5/4

Kiryowa Kiwanuka & Elly Mukasa bt. Ram Shaban & Charles Mubiru 2/1

James O’Sullivan & Greg Patterson bt. Serwano Walusimbi & Paul Katuramu 2/1

Tony Ojok & Thomas Niwamara bt. Peter Atwiine & Bob Matsiko 1st p/o

David Mpanga & Phillip Walera bt. Daniel Muwooya & James Joash Okema 4/3

Richard Mugisha & Louis Tumukunde bt. Alvin Muhimbura & Isaiah Tugumenawe 5/4

Horace Rwakabureete & Jamil Maningi bt. Nelson Musinguzi & Paul Okware 2-up

ENTEBBE MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

ROUND TWO RESULTS

NEAREST TO THE PIN

M: Brian Manyindo

LONGEST DRIVE

L: Martha Babirye

M: Isiah Tugumenawe

GROUP WINNERS - MEN

GROUP A

Winner: Joseph Adrapi 33 points (c/b)

Runner-Up: Anslem Olweny 33

GROUP B

Winner: Jacob Byamukama 38 pts

Runner-Up: Michael Monne 36 pts

GROUP C

Winner: Absorom Nabisiima 41 pts

Runner-Up: Abbas Luyombo 38 pts

GROUP WINNERS - LADIES

GROUP A

Winner: Peace Kabwaseka 35 pts

Runner-Up: Martha Babirye 33 pts

GROUP B

Winner: Charity Atuhaire 42 pts (c/b)

Runner-Up: Ruth Mugisha 42 pts