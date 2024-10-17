Katwiremu looks to mount new Lugazi challenge

Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club is facing an uplift and a surge in traffic following a recent development.

The golf course owned by the sugar manufacturers Mehta Group Limited has been remodeled from 15 to 18 holes.

There were some short par-3s that have either been adjusted to longer holes or turned into driving ranges.

Therefore, Lugazi over the past three years has turned from a nine par-70 to a full 18-hole par-71 course. And this is the challenge which a field of 100 players will counter when they play the Uganda Seniors Golf Open today.

“The course is very tough. It has been changed,” admitted Steven Katwiremu, a senior golfer. Katwiremu is one of the top senior players in the fraternity.

He made his way to Lugazi early in the week, in pursuit of glory for this weekend's event. “It is a real challenge,” said the man who first played the game in 1989.

“Particularly around the back nine. The whole course has changed,” he said. “I have played similar courses and I can compare this one with courses in South Africa.”

“The greens are perfect, the fairways are touched. It is going uphill and then downhill. I stand a chance (to win) because we are all going through the same holes. At the end of the day, the difference is the same,” added the man who is playing off handicap index 9.8.

Lugazi’ management has in the past week modeled two new holes par-4 Hole No.5 next to the par-4 Hole No.4 and then par-5 Hole No.7 which is close to the par-3 Hole No.6.

It is a fresh challenge for a majority of players, who will definitely compete in more tournaments as the build-up to the Uganda Golf Open set to be held at Lugazi for the first time ever, next year.

TOURNAMENT DETAILS

Name: Uganda Seniors Golf Tournament

Region: Central

Venue: Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club

Date: October 19

Course: Par-71 (18 Holes)

ABOUT LUGAZI CLUB

Full Name: Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club

Year of inception: 1996

Ownership: Mr. M. N. Mehta (Chairman Mehta Group of Companies)

Club Captain: Paul N.J

Course: 18 holes, Par 71

Accommodation: 2 Guesthouses (Villa Anona - Premium - 11 rooms & Green View - Standard - 5 rooms)